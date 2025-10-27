Cricket India name Shafali Verma as Pratika Rawal Replacement for Women's World Cup 2025 Remainder By MyKhel Staff Updated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 21:11 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Indian Women's Cricket team has named Shafali Verma as replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal, who is set to miss the remainder of the Women's World Cup.

Indian opener Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup due to a severe ankle and knee injury sustained during India's league match against Bangladesh at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The incident occurred in the 21st over of Bangladesh's innings when Rawal twisted her right ankle while fielding near the midwicket boundary on the wet outfield, causing her to fall in pain. Despite being assisted off the field, she did not return for the rest of the match. Medical scans confirmed a severe ankle sprain accompanied by a fracture, making it unlikely for her to recover in time for India's crucial semi-final against Australia.

Rawal's absence is a major setback for India as she has been in excellent form, scoring 308 runs at an average of 51.33, but Verma, a star name in Women's cricket has been roped in as a replacement.

Shafali missed out on the India squad for World Cup due to her lack of form in the New Zealand series, but has the opportunity now to make amends in the business end of the tournament.

Shafali Verma is in Form

Shafali has been in excellent form in the Women's T20 League and was in Surat with Haryana for their matches. She is expected to report in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, and will be part of the India Women's training session as well. She has so far scored 341 runs for Haryana at a strike rate of 182. She scored a century in the ongoing tournament as well, where she amassed 107 runs off just 61 deliveries against Himachal Pradesh.