India opt to bat against New Zealand in first ODI

Mumbai, October 22: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in their first One-Day International against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday (October 22).

With the surface at the Wankhede suitable for big scores, the visiting team's captain, Kane Williamson, said he would have also opted to bat had he won the toss.

The hosts rested Ajinkya Rahane and welcomed back Shikhar Dhawan in their Starting XI. India also dropped middle order batsman Manish Pandey for wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, but MS Dhoni is expected to keep the wickets for India.

For New Zealand, Tom Latham, a regular opener, will play in the middle order. Colin Munro will open the batting with Martin Guptill. The Kiwis also chose to play only one specialist spinner in Mitchell Santner. India, on the other hand, have included their two wrist spinners - chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and leg-break bowler Yuzvendra Chahal - in their Starting XI.

Scorecard and live updates

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Tim Southee