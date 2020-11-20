India pacer Mohammed Siraj's father passes away in Hyderabad; cricketer gutted after receiving tragic news in Sydney

Siraj's father was 53. The right-arm pacer from Hyderabad is currently training with the Indian Cricket Team in Sydney in a biosecure bubble. The 26-year-old reportedly heard the news after returning from the practice session.

It has been reported that Siraj won't return for the last rites in Hyderabad due to quarantine protocols. The Indian squad, currently in the middle of a 14-day quarantine period, has been training in isolation on the outskirts of the city of Sydney after arriving in the country on November 13.

"My dad's wish was always this - mera beta, desh ka naam roshan karna (my son, you should make my country proud). And, I will do that for sure," said the fast bowler, who had lost his elder brother when he was just seven.

"I know what kind of hardship my dad faced in my early days driving an auto-rickshaw to let me pursue my passion for the game," said Siraj.

Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to Mohammed Siraj & his family, on the loss of his father. The entire RCB family is with you during this difficult time. Stay strong, Miyan 🙏🏻 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 20, 2020

The Hyderabad speedster bagged his IPL contract following a stunning 2016-2017 Ranji Trophy season after finishing with 41 wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad bought the young pacer at the IPL Auction at Rs 2.6 crores. Siraj is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.

"It is shocking. I lost the biggest support of my life. It was his dream to see me play for the country and I am glad that way I could realise that and bring joy for him," a distraught Siraj was quoted by The Hindu.

The cricketer was informed about the tragic news from India coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli and his teammates are supporting him in this time of grief.

"The coach Shastri Sir and captain Virat Kohli were informed about the news. They just told me to be bold and are lending all the support," Siraj said.