Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India pip Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup for record 7th time: Who said what, world reacts

By
India pip Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup for record 7th time: Who said what, world reacts

New Delhi, Sep 29: India survived the last-over jitters as their experienced middle-order helped the defending champions clinch a record seventh Asia Cup title with a three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2018 final on Friday (September 28).

Captain Rohit Sharma and his side remained unbeaten in the entire tournament and ensured a spirited Bangladesh side didn't shock them in the final showdown. However, the Men In Blue didn't look in control in their run chase in the final as they lacked fireworks and reached home on the last ball of the match.

Stats | Final: As it happened

Having put Bangladesh - who have now finished as runners-up on three occasions - in to bat, the Indian skipper's decision to chase didn't go as per the plan as they were pushed to the walls early on as Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan (32) put on 120 for the opening wicket.

However, Bangladesh made a mess of the positive start and lost the course and lost 10 wickets for 102 runs as they were dismissed for 222, Soumya Sarkar (33) the only other player to reach double figures.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/45) starred with the ball for India before Kedar Jadhav battled through the pain barrier to win the game after initially retiring hurt with a hamstring injury.

Only Rohit got close to a big score, the captain ending up the leading scorer for his side, but unlike their opponents India had significant contributions down the order.

Dinesh Karthik (37) and Dhoni (36) kept the scoreboard ticking along after Shikhar Dhawan (15) and Ambati Rayudu (2) had gone cheaply, while the tail wagged superbly.

Jadhav's injury saw him leave the field at the end of the 38th over, but he returned with India needing 11 to win after some big hitting from Bhuvneshwar Kumar (21).

India went into the last over wanting six runs and Jadhav faced the last ball with his side requiring one to retain their crown, the batsman getting his pad on Mahmudullah's delivery to seal victory.

Here's who said what about India's win:

Rohit Sharma (India Captain): We played some good cricket throughout the tournament and this is the reward of all the hard work throughout the tournament. I have been part of games like this before and credit to the guys in the middle to handle the pressure and to cross the finishing line was a fantastic effort. You have to give some credit to Bangladesh. They (Bangladesh) put us under pressure in the first 10 overs. We thought if the ball got older, the spinners would do the work for us. It was important to keep it tight and we have done that well throughout the tournament. If you have a team like that, the captain will always look good. It wouldn't be easy if we don't have the support of the remaining 10 players, so I am really proud of the boys. I would like to thank the crowd, who have come out in huge numbers to support us throughout the tournament and I'm sure they're going back extremely pleased.

Shikhar Dhawan (Man of the Tournament): I enjoyed this tournament. Fantastic final. Good tournament for me, enjoyed my batting, and hope to continue the same way. I enjoy playing it in a cool and matured manner. I was playing more calmly this time, and I want consistency and elegance at the same time. Rohit and I keep switching the aggressor's role sometimes, and I congratulate him for having a fantastic Asia Cup too.

Kedar Jadhav (The last man standing): I've been in this situation few months back. Knew field will be up in the end and will be easy to take one or two. The way Kuldeep batted gave me confidence too. I'm still a batsman who can bowl. It's at least Grade I or II tear. Let's see tomorrow.

Kuldeep Yadav: He (Jadhav) just told me to back myself and be careful while running. The wicket was good to bat on today, compared to the last game. More you play here, more you get better. First game I was struggling to get my line right. Have scored a lot of runs in first-class cricket, so qualify me as an all-rounder.

Ravindra Jadeja: I was almost out for 15 months and I wasn't feeling good. I want to play white-ball cricket, I just wanted to prove myself and improve on my game. You need to prove yourself when you get the opportunity, you need to show you are good enough. I just wanted to play my natural game, try and hit the ball well and win the game for my country.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Hong Kong was a wake-up call for me. When you come back from injury, it takes at least one game and that was the game for me. Don't want to give room to the batsman. On these wickets, drive is an easy shot for the batsman. So, the plan was to bowl back of a length. He's (Bumrah) an amazing bowler. We keep talking on our plans.

VVS Laxman:

Virender Sehwag:

Harbhajan Singh:

Harsha Bhogle:

Mohammed Kaif:

Sanjay Manjrekar:

Shoaib Akhtar:

Ayaz Memon:

Sambit Bal:

(With inputs from OPTA)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RAY 2 - 2 ESP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 3:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue