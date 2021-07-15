India player tests Covid 19 positive: Did players ignore BCCI warning not to go to Euro 2020, Wimbledon?

The India cricketer will not be travelling to Durham on Thursday (July 15 ) with rest of the teammates for a practice match. But the bigger question is that did some of the players and members of the touring party flouted the guidelines set by BCCI asking them not to go to crowded places, including Euro 2020 matches at Wembley and the Wimbledon tennis matches.

NEWS -- INDIA CRICKETER TESTS COVID 19 POSITIVE

Some cricketers and coaching staff had visited both the venues and had posted pictures on social media space. It has come to light that the player has been afflicted by the Delta variant of Coronavirus, which is on the rise in the UK.

In fact, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had sent an e-mail to the Indian contingent in the United Kingdom warning it about the rising cases of COVID-19. Shah, in his letter, told the players to "avoid" crowded places as Covishield vaccine only provides protection, not full immunity against the virus.

Shah's letter had specifically stated that players should avoid going to Wimbledon and Euro Championships, which recently concluded in England.

The side is to reassemble at Durham in a bio-bubble ahead of the Test series against England starting on August 4.

"Yes, one of the players has tested positive although he is largely asymptomatic currently. He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday," a BCCI source told PTI.

While the touring party in England is tight-lipped about the name of the player, it is understood that he has been struck by the Delta variant which has led to rising number of cases in the country recently.