India vs England 2021: In-form Pant earns T20 recall

Pant did not feature in India's three-match series against Australia last year but has been in supreme form in the longest form of the game.

The 23-year-old has hit half-centuries in each of his last four Tests – two against Australia and two against England – with a high score of 97.

Those performances have seen him return to India's T20 squad and Pant could win his first caps in the short format since January 2020 when Virat Kohli's team take on England over five matches in Ahmedabad, with the series starting on March 12.

Meanwhile, three IPL stars have earned their first call-ups – Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, who hit 173 for Jharkhand on Saturday, and Rahul Tewatia.

Ishan Kishan hammers 173 off 94 balls; Jharkhand post tournament highest 422

Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Varun Chakarvarthy are also included, though Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah are not involved in the 19-man selection.

India T20 squad in full:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav.