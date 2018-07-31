India's tour of New Zealand to start on January 23, 2019

The opener will be followed by two matches in Mount Maunganui on January 26 and 28, Hamilton on Janaury 31 and the final 50-over game in Wellington on February 3.

The three-match T20 series will start on February 6 in Wellington, followed by matches in Auckland on February 8 and Hamilton on February 10. Besides, the Indian women's team will also feature in three T20I double-headers in early February.

All the details for a summer schedule that features double-headers with the @WHITE_FERNS and a Boxing Day Test are here! 🇱🇰🇮🇳🇧🇩📅 | https://t.co/CKXEW3Y16L #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/OxSAPq73VJ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 31, 2018

Prior to the T20Is, the Indian and New Zealand women's teams will also square off in three ICC Women's Championship fixtures that will help to identify seven direct qualifiers (excluding the hosts) for the 2021 Women's World Cup to be held in New Zealand.

According to the fixture announced by New Zealand Cricket, the men's and women's ODIs between India and New Zealand will be played over consecutive days in Napier, Mt Maunganui and Hamilton, and the T20s on the same days in Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton.

NZC has also deferred the start of all games, barring the second T20I in Auckland on February 8, by one hour as per its agreement with India's host broadcaster Star Sports.

While the first and third T20Is will begin at 8pm local time, the Auckland game will start an hour earlier.

Mitchell Santner is on the mend recovering from injury and he has a message for fans ahead of the home summer! 🇱🇰🇮🇳🇧🇩📅 | https://t.co/RsdZyz8o17 #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/PC5UkDhkr1 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 31, 2018

The timing of Auckland T20I remained unchanged as there are restrictions on the number of events that can be held at night at Eden Park because of its proximity to residential areas.

"NZC would've liked to have scheduled more India matches at Eden Park in Auckland but was unable to do so because of restrictions at the venue," NZC's chief operating officer Anthony Crummy said. All five ODIs between the men's teams will start at 3 pm local time.

The joint initiative is one of the highlights of a 2018-19 international schedule that features visits from the two India sides plus the India A team to New Zealand.

The India A side's visit to New Zealand corresponds with NZC's increased investment in the A programme, as announced in the new NZC-NZCPA Master Agreement, last week. It will feature three four-dayers in Mt Maunganui, Seddon Park and Cobham Oval, respectively, and three 50-over fixtures - all to be played at the Bay Oval.

"It's exciting to have the India men's and women's team here. The men are currently ranked No.2 in ODIs and T20s and the women arrive as ICC Cricket World Cup finalists," the NZC COO added.

India schedule:

1st ODI: January 23, Napier

2nd ODI: January 26, Mount Maunganui

3rd ODI: January 28, Mount Maunganui

4th ODI: January 31, Hamilton

5th ODI: February 3, Wellington.

1st T20: February 6, Wellington

2nd T20: February 8, Auckland

3rd T20: February 10, Hamilton.