India should play Rishabh Pant as an opener alongside Rohit Sharma, feels Shane Warne

With India closing in on their final 15 for the World Cup, Pant has got a solid endorsement from Warne.

"There has been talk if Rishabh Pant can play in the side. I think Dhoni and Pant both can play. I can't see why Rishabh Pant can't play as a batsman, he is outstanding. Maybe even open the batting with Rohit Sharma," Warne told India Today.

Warne praises India's pace attack

"I know Shikhar Dhawan does a great job but Rishabh Pant opening the batting with Rohit Sharma could be pretty cool too for India. Go with some of these X-factor type things and tactical battles, where you surprise the opposition," said the Australian legend.

Warne wants India to experiment with their top-order in the upcoming home series against Australia, starting February 24 with the first T20.

"It could be worth throwing Rishabh Pant at the top of the order for a couple of games and see how he goes. Maybe against Australia now and experiment and see how he goes for the World Cup.

"Dhawan may have a role to play somewhere else. But I am really looking forward to seeing what India have because they have a lot of players who can do a lot of roles," said the 49-year-old.

Talking about Indian cricket, Warne said its national team can dominate the world for years.

"I think India can now have a dominant time in world cricket if they can keep their players on the park, the players stay hungry and value the opportunity and be grateful to play Test cricket.

"Yes they can make money from IPL and make a fortune. But if they can keep the hunger up to compete in the highest form of the game, that is tests, they can dominate world cricket for a long time," Warne added.

Warne was recently named the brand ambassador of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals. Royals were the champions of the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league in India under the leadership of Warne.

Explaining his role for the franchise in this season Warne - who acted as their mentor in 2018 edition - said he doesn't have anything to do with the cricket department, instead he would be working on ways to promote the franchise worldwide.

(With inputs from PTI)