India squad announced: Hardik to lead in T20Is, Dhawan in ODIs; Rohit, Kohli to return for Bangladesh series

Hardik Pandya is set to lead the T20I side against New Zealand, with regular skipper Rohit Sharma being rested from the series along with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Rohit and Kohli will return for the ODIs and Tests against Bangladesh. The likes of Dinesh Karthik and R Ashwin have not been included for the T20Is against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, following the three T20Is against the Kiwis, India is set to play three ODIs and Shikhar Dhawan has been named as skipper of the ODI squad. Rishabh Pant has been named Pandya's deputy for the T20I series and Dhawan's deputy for the ODI series.

Sanju Samson has once again found a place in both the ODI and T20Is against New Zealand, he has not been picked for the Bangladesh series. Deepak Chahar, who is recovering from injury, will return to action during the ODI series against New Zealand. The young Umran Malik has been picked for the New Zealand series. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja who missed out on the T20 World Cup due to injury, will return to action during the Bangladesh series.

India Squad for New Zealand T20Is:

Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

India squad for New Zealand ODIs:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

India squad for the Bangladesh ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

India squad for the Bangladesh Tests:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.