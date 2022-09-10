India Squad For Australia T20I Series (Predicted): Focus on Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar

India failed to reach the Asia Cup 2022 final after going down to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 and they will be keen to make amends against Australia at home.

But that will not be the lone target for India as they would want to further assess the team members ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. There have been a couple of injury concerns in India camp like Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar.

India would be hoping that they would return at the earliest, in this series itself and gave a good account of themselves. India felt the absence of these premier players in the Asia Cup 2022 as they struggled to induce some flexibility in the squad.

So, here’s India squad for the Australia T20Is (Predicted).

1. India squad 1. Rohit Sharma (captain), 2. KL Rahul, 3. Virat Kohli, 4. Suryakumar Yadav, 5. Hardik Pandya, 6. Rishabh Pant, 7. Axar Patel, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Arshdeep Singh, 10. Jasprit Bumrah, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal, 12. Dinesh Karthik, 13. Ravi Bishnoi, 14. Deepak Hooda / Sanju Samson, 15. Deepak Chahar. 2 India vs Australia Schedule 1st T20: September 20, Mohali, 7.30 PM IST 2nd T20: September 23, Nagpur, 7.30 PM IST 3rd T20: September 25, Hyderabad, 7.30 PM IST 3 India team selection — talking points India skipper Rohit Sharma indicated that they will continue with the policy of experimenting. So, we may just see the players playing unusual role in the 11 and India might just look to give opportunity to a couple of more players. Sanju Samson might just get a look in the place of Deepak Hooda or the selectors might want to give a short break to Rishabh Pant. They would want to give a run to pacer Deepak Chahar as he had replaced Avesh Khan in the Asia Cup 2022 squad recently. India will also be eager to see the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the Asia Cup with an injury. Other than that, the rest of the team get selected itself unless the management want to give a break to someone. 4 Australia squad The Australia squad for the series against India has already been announced and David Warner will miss out. All-rounder Cameron Green has come in for the explosive opener. Australia squad: 1. Aaron Finch (VIC/Geelong Cricket Club) (captain) 2 Ashton Agar (WA/University Cricket Club) 3 Pat Cummins (NSW/Penrith Cricket Club) 4 Tim David (WA/Claremont-Nedlands Cricket Club) 5 Josh Hazlewood (NSW/St George Cricket Club) 6 Josh Inglis (WA/Joondalup Cricket Club) 7 Mitchell Marsh (WA/Fremantle Cricket Club) 8 Glenn Maxwell (VIC/Fitzroy Doncaster Cricket Club) 9 Kane Richardson (QLD/Gold Coast Dolphins Cricket Club) 10 Steve Smith (NSW/Sutherland Cricket Club) 11 Mitchell Starc (NSW/Manly Warringah Cricket Club) 12 Marcus Stoinis (WA/Subiaco Floreat Cricket Club) 13 Matthew Wade (TAS/Clarence Cricket Club) 14 Cameron Green, 15 Adam Zampa (NSW/Sutherland Cricket Club).