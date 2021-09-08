Cricket
India to tour England for 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is in July 2022; Find dates and venues

By
India to tour England in 2022 for white ball series
London, September 8: England's home schedule for 2022 has been confirmed with India, New Zealand, South Africa all set to tour during a hectic year.

Joe Root's side will welcome India for a three-match T20 series beginning at Old Trafford on July 1, before a three-match ODI series follows from July 9 at Edgbaston. India are currently touring England for a five-match series and the Virat Kohli-led side is leading 2-1 with one Test to go.

The ECB released the men's international fixture list on Wednesday (September 8), which launches with a three-match Test series against world champions New Zealand in June.

The Black Caps – winners of the inaugural World Test Championship earlier this year – face England at Lord's (June 2-6), Trent Bridge (June 10-14) and Headingley (June 23-27).

South Africa will arrive for a three-match ODI series starting at Riverside on July 19, before a three-match T20 series between the sides begins in Bristol eight days later.

The Proteas will also provide the opposition as England conclude their calendar year on home soil with a three-match Test series played at Lord's (August 17-21), Edgbaston (August 25-29) and the Oval (September 8-12).

ECB chief executive officer, Tom Harrison, said: "It has been a scintillating summer of cricket and so good to see crowds back packing out venues later this summer.

"For next summer, I am pleased to be able to confirm three high-quality men's international touring teams for 2022, starting with a three-Test series against World Test champions New Zealand."

"We also look forward to India returning for two white-ball series before we host South Africa for what promises to be hard-fought series across three formats, including three Test matches," said Harrison in a media release.

This is one of the few times India are playing split tour to England as oftent he series contains red and white ball formats games.

India schedule: T20Is

Ist T20I: July 1, 2022, Old Trafford

2nd T20I: July 3, 2022, Trent Bridge

3rd T20I: July 6, 2022, Southampton

India schedule: ODIs

1st ODI, July 9, 2022, Edgbaston

2nd ODI, July 12, 2022 The Oval

3rd ODI, July 14, 2022, Lord's

Story first published: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 16:20 [IST]
