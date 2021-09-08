India to tour England for 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is in July 2022; Find dates and venues

London, September 8: England's home schedule for 2022 has been confirmed with India, New Zealand, South Africa all set to tour during a hectic year.
Joe Root's side will welcome India for a three-match T20 series beginning at Old Trafford on July 1, before a three-match ODI series follows from July 9 at Edgbaston. India are currently touring England for a five-match series and the Virat Kohli-led side is leading 2-1 with one Test to go.
The ECB released the men's international fixture list on Wednesday (September 8), which launches with a three-match Test series against world champions New Zealand in June.
The Black Caps – winners of the inaugural World Test Championship earlier this year – face England at Lord's (June 2-6), Trent Bridge (June 10-14) and Headingley (June 23-27).
South Africa will arrive for a three-match ODI series starting at Riverside on July 19, before a three-match T20 series between the sides begins in Bristol eight days later.
The Proteas will also provide the opposition as England conclude their calendar year on home soil with a three-match Test series played at Lord's (August 17-21), Edgbaston (August 25-29) and the Oval (September 8-12).
ECB chief executive officer, Tom Harrison, said: "It has been a scintillating summer of cricket and so good to see crowds back packing out venues later this summer.
"For next summer, I am pleased to be able to confirm three high-quality men's international touring teams for 2022, starting with a three-Test series against World Test champions New Zealand."
"We also look forward to India returning for two white-ball series before we host South Africa for what promises to be hard-fought series across three formats, including three Test matches," said Harrison in a media release.
This is one of the few times India are playing split tour to England as oftent he series contains red and white ball formats games.
India schedule: T20Is
Ist T20I: July 1, 2022, Old Trafford
2nd T20I: July 3, 2022, Trent Bridge
3rd T20I: July 6, 2022, Southampton
India schedule: ODIs
1st ODI, July 9, 2022, Edgbaston
2nd ODI, July 12, 2022 The Oval
3rd ODI, July 14, 2022, Lord's
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.