India vs Australia: Team India's best ODI batting and bowling stats, most centuries, biggest wins, other records

By

New Delhi, Nov 16: Virat Kohli-led Indian Cricket Team will begin their international campaign in the post-COVID-19 era with a three-match ODI series against Australia Down Under.

The three-match series will start from November 27 and conclude on December 8. The players will be under the biosecure bubble and follow strict protocols but there won't be any compromise on the fierce rivalry and some exciting cricket, which would mark the beginning of the Australian summer.

India tour of Australia 2020-21: Complete schedule

When the last time India played a limited-overs series against Australia, the Men In Blue came out victorious and captain Kohli would be eager to repeat that performance. However, he won't be having two of his most-trusted lieutenants i.e. Rohit Sharma (vice-captain) and MS Dhoni (now retired).

The rivalry between India and Australia is one of the most sought after on the cricket pitch and under Kohli's captaincy it goes a step further for the Indian dasher wears his heart on his sleeves.

While the Australian team - which is coming back from a 2-1 series win against world champions England - will be eager to avenge the previous series defeat against India.

Here are some of the ODI records between Australia and India in the ODIs:

India's Head-to-head (overall)

Played: 140

Won: 52

Lost: 78

No Result: 10

India's Head-to-head (in Australia)

Played: 96

Won: 39

Lost: 51

No Result: 6

Results of last five ODI matches between India & Australia (overall)

India defeated Australia by 7 wickets in Bengaluru in 2020

India defeated Australia by 36 runs in Rajkot in 2020

Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in Mumbai in 2020

India defeated Australia by 36 runs in The Oval in 2019

Australia defeated India by 35 runs in Delhi in 2019

Results of last 5 ODIs between India & Australia (in Australia)

Australia defeated India by 34 runs in Sydney in 2019

India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in Adelaide in 2019

India defeated Australia by 7 wickets in Melbourne in 2019

India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in Sydney in 2016

Australia defeated India by 25 runs in Canberra in 2016.

Most Centuries by an Indian Vs Australia:

Most Centuries by an Indian in Australia:

Rohit Sharma - 5 (this is joint-most by any visiting player; Kumar Sangakkara has also slammed 5 tons against Australia).

Most Centuries by an Indian against Australia: Sachin Tendulkar - 9 in 71 ODIs.

Virat Kohli (8 centuries in 40 ODIs) has a chance to equal, and/or surpass Tendulkar's record.

Team India's best & worst performance in Australia

Highest Total: 352/5 in The Oval in 2019

Lowest score: 63/10 in 25.5 overs in Sydney 1981

Largest Victory Margin: India defeated Australia by 118 runs in Chelmsford in 1983.

Previous tour result: On the last tour of Australia, Team India defeated Australia 2-1 in the ODI series.

Best Individual performances from Indians in Aussie land

Batting:

Highest individual score: Rohit Sharma's 171* in 2016 in Perth

Highest Partnership: VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh - 213 for the fourth wicket in Sydney in 2004

Bowling:

Best bowling figures in an innings:

Ajit Agarkar - 9.3-1-42-6 in Melbourne in 2004

Yuzvendra Chahal - 10-0-42-6 in Melbourne in 2019.

Wicketkeeping:

Most dismissals in an innings

MS Dhoni (5); Four catches and a stump in Melbourne in 2008.

More INDIA VS AUSTRALIA News

 
India - 8,845,127 | World - 54,806,513
Story first published: Monday, November 16, 2020, 20:50 [IST]
