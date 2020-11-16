India vs Australia: Team India's best ODI batting and bowling stats, most centuries, biggest wins, other records

India's Head-to-head (overall)
Played: 140
Won: 52
Lost: 78
No Result: 10
India's Head-to-head (in Australia)
Played: 96
Won: 39
Lost: 51
No Result: 6
Results of last five ODI matches between India & Australia (overall)
India defeated Australia by 7 wickets in Bengaluru in 2020
India defeated Australia by 36 runs in Rajkot in 2020
Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in Mumbai in 2020
India defeated Australia by 36 runs in The Oval in 2019
Australia defeated India by 35 runs in Delhi in 2019
Results of last 5 ODIs between India & Australia (in Australia)
Australia defeated India by 34 runs in Sydney in 2019
India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in Adelaide in 2019
India defeated Australia by 7 wickets in Melbourne in 2019
India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in Sydney in 2016
Australia defeated India by 25 runs in Canberra in 2016.
Most Centuries by an Indian Vs Australia:
Most Centuries by an Indian in Australia:
Rohit Sharma - 5 (this is joint-most by any visiting player; Kumar Sangakkara has also slammed 5 tons against Australia).
Most Centuries by an Indian against Australia: Sachin Tendulkar - 9 in 71 ODIs.
Virat Kohli (8 centuries in 40 ODIs) has a chance to equal, and/or surpass Tendulkar's record.
Team India's best & worst performance in Australia
Highest Total: 352/5 in The Oval in 2019
Lowest score: 63/10 in 25.5 overs in Sydney 1981
Largest Victory Margin: India defeated Australia by 118 runs in Chelmsford in 1983.
Previous tour result: On the last tour of Australia, Team India defeated Australia 2-1 in the ODI series.
Best Individual performances from Indians in Aussie land
Batting:
Highest individual score: Rohit Sharma's 171* in 2016 in Perth
Highest Partnership: VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh - 213 for the fourth wicket in Sydney in 2004
Bowling:
Best bowling figures in an innings:
Ajit Agarkar - 9.3-1-42-6 in Melbourne in 2004
Yuzvendra Chahal - 10-0-42-6 in Melbourne in 2019.
Wicketkeeping:
Most dismissals in an innings
MS Dhoni (5); Four catches and a stump in Melbourne in 2008.