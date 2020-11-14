India tour of Australia: Saha expected to play in Adelaide Test

Both Rohit and Saha got injured during the course of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which concluded in the UAE last week.

Though Saha did not take further part in the tournament, Rohit returned to lead Mumbai Indians to a record fifth IPL title much to the chagrin of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, who had advised him not to rush his comeback fast.

Saha is not part of the limited overs leg of the tour and Ganguly hopes him to be fit in time for the pink-ball day/night Test at Adelaide.

"Wriddhiman (Saha) is travelling to Australia because he will be fit for Tests. He is not part of the shorter formats. For the entire duration of the IPL, Indian physios and trainers were in Dubai. Dr. Nitin Patel (Indian physio) is managing injuries and monitoring it all," Ganguly was quoted as saying in an interview with The Week when asked about Saha's availability for the tour Down Under.

However, Ganguly did not sound so convinced about Rohit's fitness, admitting he is only 70 per cent fit.

Ganguly not convinced about Rohit Sharma's fitness

The Men in Blue are set to play three One-day Internationals, as many Twenty20s and four Test matches during the long tour of Australia.

The tour Down Under starts with the first of the three-match ODI series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27.

Team India has already touched the base in Australia and are currently undergoing the mandatory quarantine requirements as per the new COVID-19 protocols.

Saha's injury has been a subject of debate with critics questioning BCCI's injury management, though Ganguly hit back at them.

"I think people don't know how the BCCI works. The BCCI trainers, physio and Wriddhi himself know that he has two hamstring issues," he added.