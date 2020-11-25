India tour of Australia: Shastri backs his bowlers to conquer Australia

India's quick bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, will face a powerful home batting line-up including David Warner and Steve Smith when the four-Test series begins at Adelaide on December 17.

But Shastri said his team's pace unit was the best in the world, despite being likely to be without the injured Ishant Sharma who is receiving treatment India for a muscle tear.

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma ruled out of first two Tests

"His absence does make a difference to the fast-bowling department, but then we've the capacity among the young bowlers to deliver," Shastri was quoted as saying in an interview with Sportstar.

Shastri dubbed Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini the fabulous five, adding, "Yadav has the experience. Saini is young and fast. Bumrah one of the best in business. Shami is raring to go. Siraj is an exciting prospect.

"You put up runs on the board and watch these fast bowlers hunt the opposition. They can beat Australia in their own den."

Australia last week overtook India at the top of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) when the scoring system was amended due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but Virat Kohli's men enjoyed a historic first Test series win Down Under on their last tour in 2018-19.

World Test Championship: ICC to shift WTC final from Lord's?

Shastri is confident his team can stay focused on and off the pitch during the tour, which requires travel bubbles and isolation because of the pandemic.

Kohli will lead the side in three One-day Internationals, as many Twenty20s and the opening Test - a pink/ball day-night game at the Adelaide Oval - before taking on paternity leave and returning home, a decision which Shastri justified in an earlier interview.

India vs Australia: Kohli will be missed but he made the right decision: Shastri

Senior batsman and Kohli's deputy in the longer format -- Ajinkya Rahane-- will lead the side in the remaining three Test matches.

The series begins with the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday (November 27).

(With inputs from Agencies)