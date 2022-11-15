India tour of New Zealand 2022: Boult left out by Blackcaps for white-ball encounters

The Black Caps left-arm quick made the bold choice to terminate his central contract in August, allowing him more time to focus on family life and franchise cricket.

New Zealand selected the 33-year-old for the T20 World Cup, where they lost in the semi-finals to Pakistan, but he will not come up against India in the upcoming ODI and Twenty20 International encounters.

"When Trent opted out of his NZC contract in August, we indicated that priority would be given to those players with either central or domestic contracts, and that's been the case here," Black Caps head coach Gary Stead said.

"We're all aware of Trent's world-class ability, but at this time – as we build towards more global events, we want to give opportunities and experiences to others."

New Zealand start their three-match T20I series against India on Friday, with a trio of ODIs to follow after, and opted for 23-year-old opener Finn Allen instead of the experienced Martin Guptill.

Allen is far from inexperienced, though, with five half-centuries and a hundred in his 23 T20Is and eight 50-over internationals for New Zealand.

"The emergence and success of Finn at the top of the order in white-ball cricket means a guy of the class of Martin Guptill misses out – that's just the nature of high-performance sport." Stead added.

"With the 50-over World Cup less than a year away we're keen to give Finn every opportunity to keep gaining ODI experience, especially against quality opposition such as India.

"The message to both those players is that there's a lot of international cricket ahead and the door is certainly not closed to them."

Adam Milne was another notable inclusion in Stead's squad as the 30-year-old eyes a first ODI appearance since 2017.

Tim Southee and Matt Henry will feature solely in the 50-over format, while Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner make up the rest of the pace-bowling department for Kane Williamson's side.

New Zealand squad in full:

Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry (ODI), Tom Latham (ODI) (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (T20), Tim Southee, Blair Tickner (T20)