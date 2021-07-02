Cricket
India tour of Sri Lanka 2021: Shikhar Dhawan-led side begin training

By Pti
Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan begin training in Sri Lanka (Image Courtesy: BCCI Twitter)
Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan begin training in Sri Lanka (Image Courtesy: BCCI Twitter)

Colombo, July 2: The Indian cricket team on Friday (July 2) underwent its first training session ahead of the limited series against hosts Sri Lanka from July 13.

India, who have picked a second-string squad for the series with the Test team currently in the UK, had arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday (June 28) following which they the players quarantined in their room for three days.

The side is being led by senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan and coached by NCA head Rahul Dravid.

India tour of Sri Lanka 2021: Schedule for 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is announced; know the dates

The series is India's last before the T20 World Cup in October-November. The squad has as many as six uncapped players including Chetan Sakariya, K Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Varun Chakaravarth and Ruturaj Gaekwad.

It is also an important assignment for the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav who are looking to secure their place in the World Cup squad.

India play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.

Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 15:54 [IST]
