India tour of Sri Lanka: BCCI, SLC announce revised dates for upcoming ODI & T20I series

The decision to revise the itinerary was taken on the basis of health advisory after the Sri Lankan contingent detected two COVID positive cases.

India vs Sri Lanka limited-overs series rescheduled as COVID crisis hits Sri Lankan camp

The tour comprising 3 ODIs and as many T20Is will now start from July 18th, 2021.

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said, "We understand that circumstances are extraordinary, but the BCCI would like to extend its full support to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) during these tough times for the smooth conduct of the upcoming series.

"Our medical team is in constant touch with the team of doctors at SLC and together following all safety protocols that will help the series to get underway. We are confident that both nations will put up a spirited show in the days to come and we are in for some exciting cricket."

Ashley de Silva, SLC CEO, said, "We are grateful to the BCCI for understanding the situation and agreeing to cooperate with us at this moment of time, as it has done on numerous occasions, during our long-standing relationship."

India's tour of Sri Lanka:

ODI Series:

S. No. Date Match Venue 1. 18th July 1st ODI Colombo 2. 20th July 2nd ODI Colombo 3. 23rd July 3rd ODI Colombo

T20I series:

S. No. Date Match Venue 1. 25th July 1st T20I Colombo 2. 27th July 2nd T20I Colombo 3. 29th July 3rd T20I Colombo

Source: BCCI