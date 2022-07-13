India tour of West Indies: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested for T20I series, claims report

Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, and Hardik Pandya have already been given rest for the ODI series against the West Indies. The All-India Senior Selection Committee might rest a few of them in the T20I series as well and a second-string side - something similar to the Ireland tour - could be named for the T20Is in the Caribbean.

India Tour of West Indies 2022 Schedule: Live Streaming, Date, India Time, Squads, Players List

As per an Indian Express report, Kohli and Bumrah are set to be rested from the T20I series against the West Indies. The five-T20I series starts on July 29.

Kohli - who has already been rested for three ODIs in the Caribbean - suffered a groin injury during the T20I series against England. The former India captain missed the opening one-dayer against England and is likely to miss the second ODI as well as he hasn't fully recovered.

In the ODI series against the West Indies, Shikhar Dhawan will lead Team India while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been named as his deputy.

In the absence of Rohit and Bumrah, Hardik Pandya - who led India in the T20I series in Ireland, which the Men in Blue won 2-0 - might once again lead the national side. The opening match will be played in Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on July 29.

The second and third T20Is will be held at Warner Park in St Kitts on August 1 and 2 respectively. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida will host the final two T20Is on August 6 and 7.

India's squad for 3 ODIs against WI: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.