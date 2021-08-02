India vs England 1st Test: Dream11 tips, Best Playing 11, TV channel, Live streaming, Pitch & Weather report

Here MyKhel gives you some essential info like Dream11, Possible 11, Weather, Pitch report etc ahead of the first Test.

1. Squads

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Suryakumar Yadav (yet to join), Prithvi Shaw (yet to join); Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

England: Joe Root (Captain), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton.

2. Possible Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (Captain), Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

3. Dream 11

Rohit Sharma, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

4. Pitch report

The Test match will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, and India have considerable success here, including a win in 2011 and a draw in 2014. Generally, the Trent pitch is a bit docile compared to other English pitches, and spinners might get some assistance as the match progresses.

5. Weather

The word from UK met department is for showers on Day 1, 2 (Scattered showers), 3 and 4 of the first Test. We might just see a truncated Test at Trent Bridge.

6. Where to watch -- TV Channel, Time in IST, Live Streaming

The first Test between India and England will be live on Sony Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Sony LIV and JIO TV app. The match starts at 3.30 PM IST.