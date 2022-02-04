India vs England Under-19 WC Final 2022: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium Antigua Pitch Report, Weather, Stats

It may be recalled that India U19 side has a proud record in the junior World Cup having won it four times, the most by any team in the tournament. They will be eager to add a fifth trophy to the cabinet.

On the other hand, England had won the U-19 World Cup only once, back in 1998. They will be keen to win a second title after a gap of 24 years. So, that will make for a brilliantly contested match.

So, what is the nature of pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium? Will it rain in Antigua on Saturday? What are the one-day cricket stats at the Vivian Richards Stadium? All of those questions have been answered here.

1. Antigua Weather on Saturday

The weather at Antigua is predicted to be mild on the Under-19 World Cup final day on Saturday (February 5). Alarmingly, there is a prediction for rain at Antigua (40 per cent chances of rain) on the final day — morning, evening and night. So, we may just see some delay.

2. Antigua pitch report

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium has two bowling ends, Andy Roberts End and Curtly Ambrose End. The pitch at North Sound is often gives a balanced nature and it is reflected in the average ODI score at this venue — 239. The outfield is a quick one here and the batsmen can get full value of their shots at this venue.

3. Sir Vivian Richards Stadium ODI stats

Total matches: 20.

Batting first won: 10

Batting second won: 10

Average score: 239.

Highest Score: 322 for 6 by Australia

Lowest Score: 104 for 6

4. Scoring Pattern

Below 200: 5

Score between 200 and 249: 6

Score between 250 and 299: 6

Above 300: 3