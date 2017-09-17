1st ODI: Dhoni, Pandya, spinners take India to stunning win over Australia in rain-curtailed match

Chennai, Sep 17: Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav exposed Australia's weakness against spin as India registered a convincing 26-run win over Yellow Brigade in a rain-curtailed first ODI at Chennai on Sunday (September 17).

Chasing a target of 164 to chase from 21 overs after Duckworth-Lewis Method came into play as rain prevented the visitors to begin innings in response to India's 282 in 50 overs.

Riding over disciplined bowling effort the hosts restricted Steve Smith and his boys to 137/9 and took 1-0 lead in the five-match one-day series.

Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya were the pick of the bowlers for India. Glenn Maxwell made quickfire 39 off 18 balls for Australia but he was sent back by Chahal. The Haryana leg-spinner picked up three wickets giving away just 30 runs.

His spin-twin Kuldeep conceded 33 runs from his four overs and grabbed two wickets as well. Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah got one wicket apiece as the visitors never looked comfortable in their run chase right from the start. Barring Maxwell, no other Aussie batsman seemed to trouble the Indians as the hosts stuck to their plans.

Earlier, a patient 88-ball 79 by MS Dhoni and a blistering 83 off 66 balls from Hardik Pandya guided India to 281/7 from their 50 overs in the first ODI against Australia. But rain forced the target to be revised twice.

Dhoni came into bat after India lost four wickets at 64, played with caution and constructed his innings patiently. Playing at his second home ground Dhoni slammed his 66th ODI fifty.

Dhoni stitched 118-run partnership with Pandya and 72-run stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Men In Blue showed an incredible fightback in front of electric fans in Chennai. Australian side now requires to chase 282 runs and win the match on a pitch that seemed dual paced.

India recovered from 87/5 and went on to post 281/7 in the fifty overs. 194 runs scored by India's number 6, 7 and 8 is the second most by them in an ODI innings, after 198 against Zimbabwe in Turnbridge Wells in 1983.

Aussie pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile gave hosts three quick jolts as he removed Ajinkya Rahane (5), Virat Kohli (0), and Manish Pandey (0) when the scoreboard read just 11.

Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav played with caution and steadied the Indian innings with a 50-run stand. But Marcus Stoinis got rid of Sharma and Jadhav in quick succession to push the hosts to on the back foot. But Dhoni and Pandya played with caution and ensured Team India put a fightback and post a respectable total.

Dhoni, who was batting at a strike rate of less than 50, shifted gear after Pandya was dismissed by Adam Zampa for 83. The former India captain, who arrived at the crease following a rousing reception from the Chennai crowd.

The former captain of the Chennai Super Kings struck some meaty blows at the end of the innings and notched up his career's 66th ODI fifty. He was dismissed in the final over of the innings and couldn't return home unbeaten.

Dhoni, who is in sublime form in this year, also became second Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to complete 4000 ODI runs at home.

Pandya was awarded man of the match for his all-round show with the bat (career-best 83) as well as with the ball.

"It was a good day for me. A couple of catches would have helped. It feels pretty good. I don't think anything has changed. I'm the same Hardik, perhaps a bit calmer than last year. I just wanted to play my game. I knew what he (Zampa) was going to bowl. We were planning and eventually I targeted one over. I liked it and eventually, it helped. As a cricketer, it is important to have the right form. I am glad I am doing well in the batting department and bowling department. I have a wonderful bunch of people around me," said Pandya during post-match presentation.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Kohli, the home captain, had no second thoughts after winning the toss and chose to bat. Ajinkya Rahane will be opening the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan.

Hilton Cartwright made his ODI debut for Australia but the youngster couldn't make an impression in the game as he was dismissed by Bumrah for 1.