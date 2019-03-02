India Vs Australia: Dhoni, Kedar partnership; disciplined bowling hands India huge win in Hyderabad - See pics

Bumrah draws first blood for India
Jasprit Bumrah gave India a superb start as he dismissed Australia captain Aaron Finch for a duck in the very first over of his spell.
Khawaja-Stoinis steady the ship
Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis steadied the Aussie ship and added 87-runs between them to steer the visitors from troubled waters.
Jadhav - the partnership breaker
Stoinis was dismissed for 37 by the man with golden arm Jadhav as he broke a crucial partnership once again. Kohli took a simple catch at short mid-on.
Kuldeep ends Khawaja's knock
Usman Khawaja completed his sixth ODI fifty but Kuldeep Yadav ended the southpaw's knock soon after. Khawaja swept the chinaman but an alert Vijay Shankar took a sharp catch in the deep to give the hosts their third breakthrough.
Shami's dual strike
Mohammed Shami got the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Ashton Turner and prevented the Australian batsmen from scoring freely in the death overs.
Vijay Shankar's brilliant catch
Vijay Shankar took a brilliant running catch in the deep and ended Khawaja's innings at 50.
Shikhar departs for duck
Dhawan was dismissed for agolden duck as India lost their first wicket in the very second over of the run chase.
Rohit-Virat steady ship
Just like Stoinis and Khawaja in the Australian innings, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli revived the Indian innings in the run chase with a partnership of 76 runs for the second wicket. But Adam Zampa trapped Kohli in front for 44 to jolt India's charge. Soon after, Rohit was also dismissed.
Kedar notches up fifty
Kedar Jadhav notched up another valuable half-century and proved how important middle-order batsman he is with his defiant knock. Jadhav remained unbeaten on 81 and guided the team home.
Dhoni-Kedar take India home
Dhoni slammed his career's 71st ODI half-century and fourth consecutive fifty against Australia. His partnership with Jadhav guided India home with 6 wickets to spare. Dhoni got a standing ovation from the crowd at Hyderabad for his gritty knock.