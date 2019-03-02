India Vs Australia: Dhoni, Kedar partnership; disciplined bowling hands India huge win in Hyderabad - See pics

Hyderabad, March 2: Team India got to winning ways after losing the two T20I against Australia with a massive six-wicket win over visitors in the opening one-day international here on Saturday (March 2).

Chasing a target of 237, India rode on an unbeaten 141-run partnership between MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav to beat the Aussies and went 1-nil up in the five-match series.

Jadhav (81*) starred with the bat, as well as, with the ball (7-0-31-1) to be adjudged the player of the match for his match-winning performance in the game.

The right-handed batsman from Pune walked into the middle to bat when India's top-four were dismissed under 100 and forged an unbeaten stand with veteran Dhoni (59*). Along with Dhoni, the pint-size cricketer constructed his innings well and saw his team home with 10 balls to spare and 6 wickets in hands.

Rohit Sharma (38), Virat Kohli (44), Ambati Rayudu (13), and Shikhar Dhawan (0) were the four wickets India lost in the run chase.

1st ODI: As it happened

Earlier, Indian bowlers did a commendable job to restrict Australia to 236 for 7 in the stipulated 50 overs. Batting first, Australia were always kept under pressure by the Indian bowlers as pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah started the proceedings tightly with the new ball.

Mohammed Shami (2/44), Kuldeep Yadav (2/46) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/60) got two wickets each for the hosts.

Usman Khawaja scored a 50 off 76 balls at the top while in-form Glenn Maxwell hit 40 off 51 deliveries for the visitors but they could only muster 236/7 in the stipulated 50 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah gave India a superb start as he dismissed Australia captain Aaron Finch for a duck in the very first over of his spell.

The 62-run partnership between Alex Carey (36*) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (28) for the seventh wicket ensured the visitors reached 236/7.

Here are the images from the 1st ODI:

