India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Smith was a different class altogether: Aus skipper Aaron Finch

After the Australian top-order put up a scintillating show with the bat, the bowlers led by Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa restricted the Virat Kohli-led Team India as they got the series underway on a winning note.

Finch, who notched up a 100, wasn’t his attacking self as he played a patient 124-ball 114. Following the comfortable win at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Finch said, “Found it reasonable hard to get my timing. Took a couple of chances, got lucky. We’ve barely been together as a team.”

David Warner’s innings was a contrasting knock to his skipper as he looked comfortable with a 69 off 76. Praising his opening partner, Finch said, “Each guy has different strengths and weaknesses. You embrace that. Davey, he’s moving beautifully. His rhythm looked outstanding,” added Finch.

While Finch and Warner gave Australia a strong start, Steve Smith was in fine form as he scored a blistering 105 off 66. Glenn Maxwell gave the hosts a boost at the end with a scorching 19-ball 45, that saw the hosts post a massive total of 374.

The skipper lauded the duo, adding Smith was a different class. “Smudge was different class altogether. Maxi, the rare ability he’s got to just click his fingers and put pressure on the opposition,” said the skipper after the win.

Following Friday’s comfortable win, Australia now hold a 1-0 lead over India in their three-match ODI series.