India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Debutant T Natarajan receives cap from Jasprit Bumrah

Ahead of the toss, Natarajan received his cap from Jasprit Bumrah as seen in the video posted by BCCI Twitter. For his ODI debut on Wednesday (December 2), he received the cap from skipper Virat Kohli.

Onwards and upwards!



After his ODI debut, @Natarajan_91 will today play his maiden T20I game for #TeamIndia. He gets his 🧢 from @Jaspritbumrah93 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hfDsw2Tycu — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

During the toss, skipper Virat Kohli said: "Great chance to have a look at a few guys. Have managed workloads of the bowlers nicely so far. We've been playing good T20 cricket, we just have to continue that. Natarajan is making his debut today. Looked composed in the third ODI. There was a reason I went to him."

Earlier on Thursday (December 3), Natarajan had said it was a 'surreal experience to represent the country' after making his ODI.

It was a surreal experience to represent the country. Thanks to everyone for your wishes.



Looking forward for more challenges 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/22DlO9Xuiv — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) December 3, 2020

The Tamil Nadu pacer was labelled as the 'yorker machine' in the recently concluded IPL 2020 in which he bagged 16 wickets in as many games for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His performance in the IPL handed him an India call-up.

Natarjan was first included in the shortest format squad and later on added as back-up in the ODI side by the BCCI as back up to pacer Navdeep Saini, who complained of back spasm.

In his ODI debut, he ended with figures of 2-70 in his ten overs, bagging two crucial wickets of Marcus Labuschagne and Ashton Agar as India claimed a 13-run consolation win.