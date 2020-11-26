India vs Australia 2020 1st ODI: Date, India Time, Probable 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

Sydney, November 26: A new world and a different shade of retro blue await Indian cricket team which re-enters the international arena without white-ball colossus Rohit Sharma, facing the might of a menacing Australia in the first ODI on Friday (November 27).

The absence of an injured Rohit will leave a gaping hole at the top of the order, something skipper Virat Kohli wouldn't have fancied at the onset of a gruelling two-month tour.

Kohli's men, who had been on a COVID-enforced international break since the disastrous away series against New Zealand that ended early March, now kick-start their international calendar in a series where a lot of probing questions are expected to be asked.

The Indian skipper will have to think hard to get the opening combination right in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Shikhar Dhawan is certain to walk out and India can pair either KL Rahul or Mayank Agarwal as his partner. They have an extra option in Sanju Samson too.

So, here's an essential guide to the first ODI between India and Australia.

1. Date and venue The match will be held on Friday (November 27) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, a city where both India and Australia players were under quarantine and now inside bio-bubble. 2. India timing Tune in for the match at 9.10 AM IST 3. Where to watch - TV channel, Live streaming The match will be live on Sony Sports Network channels in India along with DD. Live streaming will be on Sony LIV and you can also follow updates in the MyKhel. 4. Probable 11 India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carrey, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.