India vs Australia 2020 1st ODI: Date, India Time, Probable 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

1. Date and venue
The match will be held on Friday (November 27) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, a city where both India and Australia players were under quarantine and now inside bio-bubble.
2. India timing
Tune in for the match at 9.10 AM IST
3. Where to watch - TV channel, Live streaming
The match will be live on Sony Sports Network channels in India along with DD. Live streaming will be on Sony LIV and you can also follow updates in the MyKhel.
4. Probable 11
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carrey, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.