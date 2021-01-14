India vs Australia 2020 4th Test: Date, India Time, Probable 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

Brisbane, January 14: There have been injuries, banters and episodes of racial abuse -- from a section of the Aussie crowd at Sydney -- that the visiting Indian team has had to face on their current tour of Australia.

But this group of men has shown tremendous character in adversity and batting out 131 overs to save the third Test at Sydney bears testimony to their grit and determination. But the past holds no good in sport. With the series now locked at 1-1, Indians are faced with their biggest challenge so far -- facing the Australians at The Gabba for the series decider.

For long, the Brisbane Cricket Ground has been called Australia's fortress. The home team last lost a game in Brisbane in 1988 -- against the mighty West Indians. But then, cricket is not played on paper and statistics will hold no meaning when Ajinkya Rahane and Tim Paine go out for the toss on Friday (January 15). But then, what about the psychological edge that comes with previous performances on the ground?

While past records hand Australia an edge, one cannot forget the impeccable performance of Rahane's boys at Sydney. With the odds stacked against them, they showed character despite the likes of Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, and R Ashwin down with injuries. While Pant hit an awe-inspiring 97 to raise hopes of an improbable win, the duo of Vihari and Ashwin batted out 258 deliveries over 2.5 hours to draw a game that was clearly in Australia's bag.

The verbal volleys from Australia skipper Paine was a clear indication that India had won the mental battle. As the decisive battle nears, stay tuned for all the updates and here is an essential TV guide for you.

1. When is the 4th Test? The Brisbane Test between India and Australia will start on Friday (January 15, 2021) at the fabled Gabba. It is a fortress of Australia where they have won 24 Tests since 1988 and draw 6 of the total 30 played till now. 2. Starting time The fourth Test starts at 5.00 AM IST 3. Where to watch? The 4th India vs Australia Test will be live on Sony Sports Networks and the live streaming will be on Sony LIV. You can also follow the scores through MyKhel. 4. Probable 11 India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal/Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), R Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah/Shardul Thakur. Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.