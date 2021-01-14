India vs Australia 2020 4th Test: Date, India Time, Probable 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

1. When is the 4th Test?
The Brisbane Test between India and Australia will start on Friday (January 15, 2021) at the fabled Gabba. It is a fortress of Australia where they have won 24 Tests since 1988 and draw 6 of the total 30 played till now.
2. Starting time
The fourth Test starts at 5.00 AM IST
3. Where to watch?
The 4th India vs Australia Test will be live on Sony Sports Networks and the live streaming will be on Sony LIV. You can also follow the scores through MyKhel.
4. Probable 11
India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal/Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), R Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah/Shardul Thakur.
Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.