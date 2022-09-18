India vs Australia 2022 T20I series: Umesh Yadav replaces Mohammed Shami in squad

Shami was ruled out of the homes series after testing positive for COVID on Saturday (September 17), but the pacer, who has been named in the standby list for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, is expected to be fit and back for the series againts South Africa.

Umesh Yadav, who was supposed to undergo rehab for a quad injury in Bengaluru, has been brought into the squad as a replacement and is set to play his first T20I since 2019.

Like Shami, Yadav also had a good IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders, taking 16 wickets in 12 matches. This will be the Vidarbha pacer's first limited overs appearance for India since February 2019 when he last donned the blue jersey against Australia.

"Fast bowler Mohd. Shami will not be able to take part in the upcoming three-day Mastercard T20I series against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as his replacement," BCCI said in an official press release.

Umesh Yadav has so far played in seven T20Is, taking 9 wickets at an average of 24.33 and an economy rate of 8.76. Umesh Yadav will be the fifth specialist pacer in the squad along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel.

India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

India A squad also sees change

Navdeep Saini has been ruled out of the India A series versus New Zealand A after the pacer sustained a right groin injury on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy semi-final match between North Zone and South Zone.

Saini, who has also been ruled out of the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2022, will now head to the NCA for further management of his injury, as per the BCCI release. Saini will be replaced by all-rounder Rishi Dhawan.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rishi Dhawan as Saini's replacement in India A squad," BCCI added in a release.

India A squad: Sanju Samson (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Angad Bawa.