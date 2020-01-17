India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Rahul, Dhawan, Kuldeep shine as clinical India level series in Rajkot - As it happened

Rajkot, January 17: Team India came back strongly in Rajkot to avenge their Mumbai defeat with a 36-run win over Australia in the second ODI here on Friday (January 17) to level the series.
Virat Kohli and his boys learnt from the mistakes they committed in Mumbai and first posted a more challenging total of 340-6, featuring 96 from Shikhar Dhawan, 80 from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli's 78, to set a mammoth total for Australia to chase. The tourists in response were bundled out for 304 all out and lost the match.
With this win, the Men In Blue have set up a series decider against the Aussies in Bengaluru on Sunday (January 19).
KL Rahul was awarded the man of the match for his explosive knock and brilliant wicketkeeping, which included a stumping and a catch.
Steve Smith (98) top-scored for the Aussies but his effort went in vain as no other batsman showed enough resistance against the Indian bowlers.
Here's how the second ODI between India and Australia panned out:
KL Rahul, Player of the Match: I couldn't have asked for a better start. Each day I've been thrown different roles and responsibilities and I'm enjoying it for now. Batting at 5, I wanted to give myself a few balls, you know what the wicket is doing and Virat said that it's coming on nicely. A few came off the middle, and I was confident I could score, and everything else faded away. Glad I got some partnerships going and played my role to the best of my abilities. Kuldeep told me my 'keeping was good too. I grew up 'keeping but I didn't do it a lot for my first-class team, but in the last few weeks I did keep for Karnataka, so I've been in decent wicketkeeping touch, so hopefully I can keep my spinners and fast bowlers happy.
Virat Kohli | India captain: We live in the days of social media and the panic button was pressed too early. It's important to not leave someone like KL out. You saw how he batted today. This is probably the best he's played at the international level. The knock showed maturity and class, and we know exactly what we're doing in the dressing room. Important couple of games for Shikhar. He was injured for a long time and in ODIs he's been one of our most consistent and aggressive performers, and he can change the situation for the team. It augurs well when the two openers are so good together. Rohit's left shoulder has popped out of few times, and he should be good to go in the next game. I asked the bowlers what they wanted to do and they said this was the time to execute the yorkers. All three of them were really good with the yorkers, particularly Shami who changed everything in that over. KL is becoming a multi-dimensional player, and it's really great when players step up like this.
Aaron Finch | Australia captain: I didn't expect it to be cold. I didn't think I'd need the long-sleeved sweater. I think we were one wicket shy of where we needed to be throughout the bowling innings, but they're world class. Zampa's length has been fantastic so far. The way Smithy started today, and nearly got through to the end, but not quite. Marnus and Smith, the only time they're apart is when they're asleep. I think on these tracks, it's important to capitalize when the batsman gets in. We were always just one more wicket down than what we'd have liked at any stage of the chase and that's when the required rate started getting out of reach.
Wicket! Adam Zampa (6) edges Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul takes a simple catch. Australia all out for 304 and India win this game by 36 runs and level series.
1,0,4,4,6,4!! Kane Richardson hits 19 runs from that Shami over as Australia reach 304 in 49 overs.
Wicket! Mitchell Starc (6) edges Saini and KL Rahul takes a simple catch. Australia - 275/9 in 46.5 overs.
Wicket! Saini traps Ashton Agar (25) plumb in front of the wicket. Umpire raises his finger. The batsman goes upstairs to review it but in vain. Australia - 274/8 in 46.1 overs.
Shami misses the hat-trick. Big appeal for LBW off Starc but the umpire wasn't interested. India had no reviews left either. But the ball was clearly missing the leg stumps.
Bowled! Shami gives Pat Cummins a taste of his own medicine as he's been dismissed a first ball duck. Shami on hat-trick. Australia - 259/7 in 42.2 overs.
Bowled! Shami cleans up Ashton Turner (13) with a yorker. He fails to repeat the Mohali heroics this time. Australia - 259/6 in 42.1 overs.
4,4,2,1,1,0! 12 runs came from that over bowled by Saini. Australia reach 259/5 in 42 overs.
Four! Ashton Agar gets back-to-back boundaries off Saini. But while preventing the second boundary, Rohit injured his left shoulder. He's been treated outside the boundary.
Australia reach 235/5 after 40 overs. Ashton Turner and Ashton Agar are present in the middle for the tourists. They are the last recognised batting pair.
WICKET!! Steve Smith (98) chops it on to his stumps and Kuldeep gets the big man out. Australia - 221/5 in 37.5 overs.
Wicket! Alex Carey (18) gives a simple catch to Virat Kohli at cover. Kuldeep Yadav gets his first wicket of the match and that's his 100th ODI wicket. Australia - 220/4 in 37.2 overs.
Australia are 212/3 in 36 overs. They need 129 runs off 84 deliveries to win this game.
SIX!! Steve Smith goes big this time and gets a maximum off Jadeja over mid-wicket. He moves on the 88*.
200 up for Australia in the 35th over. They are still in control of the run chase with Smith holding his fort. He's nearing another fine century.
Smith and Carey milk 13 runs from that Kuldeep Yadav over and Australia reach 199/3 in 34 overs.
SIX!! Alex Carey flicks Kuldeep Yadav over mid-wicket for a maximum. Effortless shot this.
Wicket! The partnership has been broken. Jadeja gets rid of Marnus Labuschagne for 46. The batsman plays a lofted shot over mid-off but there was no power in it. Mohammed Shami takes a simple catch to dismiss him. Australia - 178/3 in 30.5 overs.
Steve Smith goes in vain. They appealed for a leg before, but the replays showed it was Umpire's Call. India won't lose the review.
Desperate Review from Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja off Steve Smith goes in vain. They appealed for a leg before, but the replays showed it was umpire's call.
1,1,1,4,0,0! 7 runs conceded by Jasprit Bumrah in the first over of his comeback spell. Australia (163/2 in 28 overs) are going at well in the run chase.
Four! Labuschagne gets a boundary on the final delivery of that Jadeja over. Australia - 156/2 in 27 overs. The tourists are going at a decent pace in the run chase and the hosts are in desperate need of a wicket. Kohli has brought Bumrah into the attack.
150-up for Australia and they have lost just two wickets in the process. The visitors are very much in control of the run chase.
The partnership between Labuschagne and Smith is worth 62 and this stand is getting dangerous for India. Australia reach 144/2 in 24 overs.
50! Steve Smith brings up his half-century and he's ensured Australia keep themselves in the hunt in this run chase.
100 comes up for Australia in the 18th over. Steve Smith - 36* & Marnus Labuschagne - 12* are looking to keep their team in the hunt after openers departure. Australia reach 104/2 in 18 overs.
OUT!! KL Rahul stumps Aaron Finch (38) and Ravindra Jadeja breaks the partnership for his team. It was a close call and the TV umpire took his time to rule in the favour of the fielding side. Australia - 82/2 in 15.1 overs.
Australia are 82/1 after 15 overs.
Four! Brilliant shot from Aaron Finch as he heaves the short-pitched ball from Saini and gets a boundary at mid-wicket region. He gets a double on the next delivery as Australia reach 74/1 after 14 overs.
0,4,4,0,4,0! 12 runs leaked by Saini from that over. Steve Smith getting into the grooves now. Australia reach 55/1 after 10 overs.
0,0,0,0,0,0! Second maiden over in a row from Bumrah. This time it was Smith who played all six deliveries in dots. Australia - 30/1 after 7 overs.
Maiden over from Bumrah as he kept troubling Aaron Finch with his yorkers. Australia - 23/1 after 5 overs.
Wicket! Manish Pandey takes a one-handed screamer at point and David Warner departs for 15. Australia 20/1 in 3.2 overs.
Four! David Warner gets a boundary on the short-pitched ball from Shami.
Wide & Four! Poor line from Bumrah and the ball raced towards the fine-leg boundary for a four. Australia get 5 extra runs.
Australia 9/0 after 2 overs against India. Navdeep Saini has some problem in his feet while fielding and he's been attended to by the physio.
Four! David Warner times the ball to perfection off Shami and gets a boundary.
Tidy first over from Bumrah as he concedes just a single from it. Australia 1/0 after 1st over.
2nd innings! Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch are in the middle to start their run chase of 241. Jasprit Bumrah starts with the new ball for India.
Update: There is no five-run penalty.
Highest ODI totals for India without an individual 100 350/6 v SL Nagpur 2005 349/7 v Pak Karachi 2004 348/5 v Ban Dhaka 2004 340/6 v Aus Rajkot 2020 * 338/3 v WI Nagpur 2007
That's some figure for KL Rahul.
End of the Indian innings! India post 340/6 in stipulated 50 overs in Rajkot after being invited to bat first.
Run out! KL Rahul (80 off 52) departs while trying to sneak a quick single. Alert wicketkeeper Alex Carey's underarm throw ends his knock. India - 338/6 in 49.4 overs
14 runs leaked by Cummins from that over and India reach 335/5 in 49 overs. KL Rahul is looking in imperious touch as he's scoring at every position.
SIX, Four! KL Rahul is showing his class as he attacks Pat Cummins first for a maximum over third man region and follows it up with a boundary.
2nd ODI: India have been penalized 5 runs for a repeated offence of running on the pitch! Australia will start at 5/0 with their run-rate at infinity.
1000 ODI runs for KL Rahul.
11 runs leaked by Starc from that over as India reach 321/5 in 48 overs.
Wide! 300 up for India.
SIX! Rahul follows the boundary with a maximum.
Fifty! Four! KL Rahul plays another brilliant cut shot and gets a boundary off Starc and gets to his half-century off 38 deliveries.
Four! Ravindra Jadeja gets a boundary down towards fine-leg.
Wicket! Manish Pandey (2) plays an aerial shot but fails to clear it. Aston Agar takes a fine catch. India - 280/5 in 44.1 overs. The Australians are pulling things back in their favour.
Wicket and just 4 runs conceded by Adam Zampa from his final over. India reach 280/4 in 44 overs.
Wicket! Virat Kohli (78) skies Adam Zampa but an alert Ashton Agar completes the catch and lofts it into Starc's hands just in time. India lose their captain (who is the fourth wicket to fall) at 276 in 43.1 overs.
After 42 overs, India reach 270/3.
SIX!! KL Rahul hammers Agar over his head for a maximum.
250 Up for India in 41st over. With 9 more overs to go. What should be in the minds of Indian camp to reach at the end of the innings?
FOUR! KL Rahul ends Kane Richardon's over with a boundary towards mid-wicket. With that shot came the fifty-run partnership between him and Kohli. India reach 249/3 in 40 overs.
Four! KL Rahul gets a boundary off Agar towards the deep backward point boundary.
Just three runs conceded by Cummins from that over and India reach 234/3 in 38 overs.
9 runs conceded by Pat Cummins and India reach 225/3 in 36 overs.
50! Virat Kohli gets a run-a-ball half-century. This is his 56th ODI fifty from the batsman.
Wicket! Shreyas Iyer's struggle comes to an end as he gets clean bowled by Adam Zampa for 7. Iyer was struggling from the very start of his innings and perished. India 198/3 in 32.4 overs.
Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan (96) plays a lofted shot off Kane Richardson and Star takes a simple catch in the deep. A fine innings comes to an end. India - 184/2 in 28.4 overs.
Four! Dhawan hits Kane Richardson above his head and with that comes the 100-run stand between him and Kohli.
Four! Dhawan follows the maximum with a boundary. Agar looks clueless as to which line to bowl to the southpaw.
SIX!! First maximum of the Indian innings came in the 27th over as he hits Ashton Agar over mid-wicket.
4,4! Back-to-back boundaries from Shikhar Dhawan off Agar and 150 comes up for India in Rajkot in 25 overs.
Ashwin has a query from his fellow teammate Cheteshwar Pujara regarding Rajkot pitch.
50-run partnership between Kohli and Dhawan off 51 deliveries. Team India reach 131/1 after 22 overs.
3000 partnership runs between Shikhar Dhawan & Virat Kohli in ODIs: - 40th pair to do so - 10th for India - Avg of 62.50 the third-best (behind AB-Amla (72.34) & Rohit-Kohli (64.06)).
Fifty! Second consecutive half-century from Shikhar Dhawan. This one came off just 60 deliveries. This is his 29th FIFTY for Gabbar in the ODIs.
After 20 overs, India reach 120/1. The hosts are scoring at exactly 6 runs per over.
100 up for India in the 18th over. The batsmen have ensured Rohit's dismissal doesn't affect the run rate.
Four! Virat Kohli hits his first boundary of the match with a brilliant cover drive.
Out! Rohit Sharma (42) dismissed LBW off Zampa. The batsman goes upstairs to review it. WICKET! DRS goes in vain as the ball-tracking showed all three REDS. India - 81/1 in 13.3 overs. There was literally no need for that sweep shot from Rohit.
Four! Rohit Sharma pulls Zampa and gets a boundary over mid-wicket for and moves into the 40s.
Four! Rohit Sharma dances down the ground and pulls Kane Richardson over mid-wicket for a boundary. It didn't travel all the way through but was enough to get a boundary as it was hit in the gap.
Shikhar is hurt as the short-pitched bouncer from Starc hits the right side of his ribs. The physio have rushed in to attend to the batsman.
Four! Another classical shot from Rohit off Richardson and with that shot comes 50-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in Rajkot.
Rohit Sharma ends Kane Richardson's first over with a boundary. 7 runs came from that over as India reach 39/0 after 7 overs.
Dropped! Tough Chance at gully for Steve Smith. Rohit Sharma was almost dismissed had Smith not stretched his hand completely. The ball hit just above the wrist of the fielder.
Four! Brilliant cover drive from Rohit Sharma off Starc. That shot oozes class.
After 4 overs, India reach 20/0.
Four! Dhawan hits Cummins towards long-off and gets a boundary.
Maiden over from Cummins. India - 0/0 after 1st over.
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are in the middle to begin India's innings. Pat Cummins starts with the new ball for Australia.
Long Wait ends! Manish Pandey played his last ODI game for India against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup in September 2018.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul(w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
Kohli: We would've bowled first as well. But the good thing is that there's not much dew. It looks really nice and hard. If we put enough runs on the board, we have a good chance of defending. You will be beaten comprehensively by sides like Australia at the International level. It's about understanding what went wrong. We need to focus on the positives. We are going to be more brave than the last game, that's for sure. Couple of changes. One forced change; Rishabh is out with a concussion. KL will don the gloves and Manish comes in for Rishabh. Also, Saini replaces Shardul.
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.
Finch: We are going to bowl first. It looks like a beautiful wicket. They controlled their length really well. Same team for us.
Toss Update: Australia have won the toss and have opted to field.
This is how the venue for the second ODI looks.
Sunil Gavaskar inspects the pitch at Rajkot and has this to say: "It's such a beautiful pitch to bat on. There is a little bit of grass, but it's not going to matter at all."
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the 2nd ODI in Rajkot. KS Bharat has been called as the back-up wicketkeeper.
