India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Rahul, Dhawan, Kuldeep shine as clinical India level series in Rajkot - As it happened

Rajkot, January 17: Team India came back strongly in Rajkot to avenge their Mumbai defeat with a 36-run win over Australia in the second ODI here on Friday (January 17) to level the series.

Virat Kohli and his boys learnt from the mistakes they committed in Mumbai and first posted a more challenging total of 340-6, featuring 96 from Shikhar Dhawan, 80 from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli's 78, to set a mammoth total for Australia to chase. The tourists in response were bundled out for 304 all out and lost the match.

With this win, the Men In Blue have set up a series decider against the Aussies in Bengaluru on Sunday (January 19).

KL Rahul was awarded the man of the match for his explosive knock and brilliant wicketkeeping, which included a stumping and a catch.

Steve Smith (98) top-scored for the Aussies but his effort went in vain as no other batsman showed enough resistance against the Indian bowlers.

Here's how the second ODI between India and Australia panned out: