India vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Rajkot: Preview, Probable XI, Dream11 Fantasy tips, TV timing info

Rajkot, January 16: Virat Kohli-led Indian side would be looking to make amends when they take on Australia in the second one-day international at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday (January 17).

The Men In Blue were badly bruised and battered by a clinical Australian side as the former lost the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium by 10 wickets.

The Indians faltered in both batting and bowling department for they were no match to the tourists who did everything well right from winning the toss.

Winning the second ODI will be a big challenge for the Indian team for the series it at stake for them and losing too many matches at home isn't the habit of this Indian side.

Australia, who are in the supreme form of late across formats, have sent a clear message to the Indians that they are on a roll and taking them lightly will be a peril for the hosts. The Aaron Finch-led side would be aiming to subject India to their second defeat and claim the three-match series, with one game to spare.

Last time when Aussies visited these shores, they had won the ODI series 3-2 after trailing 0-2.

MyKhel offers preview, Dream 11, TV timing etc. of second India vs Australia ODI.

1. Team News - India Virat Kohli and his band had a disappointing day with the bat as they once again failed to set a target on a batting-friendly Wankhede track. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul batted well but were dismissed at the wrong time while the rest of the batsmen failed to provide the impetus in the latter half of the innings. Skipper Virat Kohli too had a forgettable outing in Mumbai. His decision to drop himself at No. 4 didn't help the team either. The team would look for better performance from the captain as well as the other batsmen in order to beat upbeat Australia. Rishabh Pant, who suffered a concussion in the first ODI, will be missing the Rajkot ODI and KL Rahul would be performing the wicketkeeping duties. Manish Pandey or Shivam Dube could be included in the playing xi to replace Pant. Indian bowlers had an even forgettable show in the first ODI as they failed to get even a single wicket in the match. That could be considered just an off day for the bowlers and they would be raring to produce a much-improved performance in Rajkot. Jasprit Bumrah, who returned during Lanka T20Is, Mohammed Shami, who was rested against Sri Lanka, and Shardul Thakur, who was vastly impressive against Lanka, would be hoping for early wickets with the new ball. Team News - Australia The Aussies ticked every box with their emphatic win in Mumbai for it was an example of complete dominance in the first ODI. Their in-form openers David Warner and Aaron Finch made a quality Indian bowling attack look pretty ordinary as both the batsmen slammed unbeaten centuries in the below-par run chase. Their bowling attack, led by Mitchell Starc, was class apart for it prevented a star-studded Indian batting line-up to a low total. Seasoned campaigner, Starc, was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies as he picked up three wickets. While Pat Cummins and Kane Richardson were equally brilliant to keep the hosts on the backfoot. They would be aiming for a similar effort in Rajkot where India's record in ODIs is worse. Team India has played two ODIs in Rajkot and lost both of them. 3. Dream11 Openers: Aaron Finch, David Warner Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, KL Rahul. Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav. 4. Probable XIs INDIA: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav. AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Turner, Aston Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson. 5. TV & Timings The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 1.30 PM IST and the live streaming will be on HotStar. You can also follow the match through MyKhel Live Update.