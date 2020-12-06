India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Live Updates: India beat Australia by 6 wickets to win the T20 series

Bengaluru, Dec. 6: After winning the first T20 International in Canberra, the action returns to Sydney tonight.

The action is set to get underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground as the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will take on hosts Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series.

While the two sides face off, the talk around the concussion substitute will be hotly debated as India will look to wrap up the series with a second consecutive win.

Meanwhile, the Aaron Finch-led side, will hope to level the series, with a win in Sydney tonight. After losing the ODI series 1-2 to Australia, a series win will be a big boost for Virat Kohli’s side as they head into the much-anticipated Test series next.

Here, mykhel brings you the live updates of the 2nd T20I between India and Australia.

Auto Refresh Feeds Virat Kohli's side notch up a convincing win to seal the 2-0 series. After losing the ODI series, the Men in Blue have done well to bounce back and continue their dominating runs in T20Is. SIX!!! And it's a wrap! Pandya makes it look easy as he wins it for India. India win by 6 wickets to seal the T20 series. Now India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20 series. SIX!! Pandya nails it! And the Indian camp celebrates! 6 needed off 4 Sams in for the final over. Two off the first delivery. 12 needed off 5 Single to finish the penultimate over. 14 runs needed of the final over for India to win the match and the T20I series Back-to-back! After two dot balls, Pandya gets it right this time as he gets consecutive boundaries. 15 needed off 7 Andrew Tye in for the penultimate over. Two runs to begin the over FOUR! A boundary to end the over. 12 runs come off the over. India need 25 off the last two overs SIX!! Iyer nails it! Kohli looks happy as he knows its an important boundary as Iyer sends it over deep midwicket Big Appeal! not given. Australia review for LBW. Australia lose the review Zampa comes in for his last over. Iyer mistimes it but it luckily lands in no man's land FOUR! An important boundary to end the over as Pandya sends this past short third man. 9 runs off the over Shreyas Iyer the new batsman in Big wicket! Outside edge taken. Daniel Sams removes Kohli as Wade makes no mistake. Kohli goes for 40 off 24. 8 runs come off Zampa's over. India need 46 off 24 Big over for India as Tye leaks 18 runs Andrew Tye back into the attack. The required runrate has creeped up to 12, while the current run rate is touching 9. Hardik Pandya is the new batsman in OUT! Swepson strikes in his final over as India lose Sanju Samson. Smith picks him up at long-off to reduce India to 120/3. Samson goes for 15 off 10. Swepson in for his fourth over After a good first over, Daniel Sams leaks 13 runs in his second over. FOUR-SIX!! Sanju Samson is off to a fiery start as he finds back-to-back boundaries SIX!! It's the skipper who clears the boundary this time. 11 runs come off the over OUT! Zampa removes Dhawan as Swepson picks him up at deep square. Big wicket for Australia. Sanju Samson the new batsman in Superb effort from Smith as he saves two Five runs come off the over. After 10 overs India post 86/1. India need 109 off 60 to win Big appeal for stumping. Third umpire decision. But Dhawan's feet looks to be grounded. And it is also called a wide FOUR! superb shot from Dhawan Mitchell Swepson into the attack. Four runs come off his over Powerplay ends: India post 60/1 The skipper walks in OUT! Swepson picks up Rahul at deep point. Australia break the partnership as the opener goes for 30 off 22. SIX!! Dhawan launches this over midwicket to end the over with a maximum. 13 runs come off the over. FOUR!! Abbott back and he concedes a boundary on the first delivery FOUR! The openers have finally gained some momentum after that free hit. Dhawan places this between short third man and backward point SIX!! Dhawan sweeps it over midwicket for a maximum Four to begin the over. Rahul sends this just over short fine leg Maxwell into the attack FOUR! Dhawan joins the party as he sends this fine of third man. 15 runs come off the third over Free Hit! SIX! And Rahul launches it over cover for the first boundary of the innings. Big appeal for an LBW on the first delivery. Not given. Australia review it. Hosts lose the review as Dhawan keeps his wicket Tye into the attack. Only four runs come off Abbott's over. Good start from Aus as the opener's have been kept in check so far No boundaries for India yet Good start for Australia as Sams gives away just five runs in the first over A dot to begin. India need a strong start And the chase gets underway. Dhawan, Rahul open as Australia set a target of 195. Daniel Sams in with the new ball 17 runs come off the final over as Australia post 194/5 SIX!! Aus looking to finish on a high as Stoinis powers this over point boundary for a maximum Chahar in for the final over Good over from Natarajan as Aus lose one wicket and only 8 runs come off the penultimate over Henriques reviews it after being caught behind. Australia lose the review and the decision is upheld. Henriques goes for 26 off 18 as Natarajan picks up a second wicket Out! But Australia review it OUT!! A wicket for Chahal! Hardik Pandya fumbles but manages to hold on this time. Smith goes for 46 off 38. Aus four wickets down. Stoinis the new man in SIX! Henriques sends this straight back over the bowler's head. Chahal back for his final over 20 runs came off Chahal's last over Cruel game, cricket. Yuzvendra Chahal, MoM in previous match, hit for 40 in 3 overs already today. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 6, 2020 Last four overs now. Thakur comes in for his final over SIX! Another maximum to end the over on a high. Expensive over as Henriques sends this over deep backward square. 20 runs come off Chahal's over SIX!! Smith powers this over long-on for a maximum Another good over from Natarajan as he gives away just five runs OUT!! Big wicket for India as Sundar picks up Maxwell at backward point. The all rounder was looking explosive and the Thakur hands India the big wicket. Maxwell goes for 22 off 13 Back-to-back boundaries from Steve Smith. SIX!! Maxwell clears the boundary. 11 runs off the over 9 runs come off Chahar's over. Aus reach 100/2 after 11 overs Four to begin Chahar's over. Mid-way through the innings, Australia post 91/2 SIX!! And Maxwell takes over from Wade. Maxwell lofts this over long off OUT!! Kohli fumbles and drops an easy catch, but the skipper makes up for it by collecting the ball quickly to run out Wade. Wade's explosive innings come to an end as the skipper goes for 58 off 32 An appeal for lbw. Not give and India review it. India lose the review FOUR! Superb half-century from the skipper as he brings up his 50 in style. Wade's 50 comes off just 25 deliveries. Three boundaries off Thakur's over as Australia post 59/1 in the powerplay DROPPED! Pandya drops Wade at deep midwicket! Pandya can't hold on to it as he drops the important wicket. The skipper, who is enjoying an explosive innings, is handed a life-line FOUR! Smith yet to get off the mark. But Wade keeps the boundaries flowing. A four to begin Thakur's over. The skipper sends this over midwicket Superb over from Natarajan as he picks up a wicket and gives away just 1 run Steve Smith in WICKET!!! D'arcy Short finds Shreyas Iyer at deep forward square. Short goes for 9 off 9. Australia at 47/1 after 4.3 overs. Natarajan brought into the attack Four! And Short sends this through cover-point Four more! Superb pull shot from Wade. Looks like the hosts are set for a massive total. Wade on 33 off just 16 deliveries Sundar back: A boundary to begin the over Just one boundary comes off Thakur's first over. Good over for India at seven overs come off the over Four! Smashed! Wade hits Thakur for a boundary on the first ball. The skipper has been going for the boundaries from the word go Just the one boundary of the second over. Sundar gives away 10 runs. Aus at 23/0 after two overs SIX!! And this has gone over deep square. Wade is looking destructive from the onset After a enjoying a sensational outing in the first T20I, here's Washington Sundar Skipper Wade gives Australia a flying start as 13 runs come off the first over. Back-to-back Fours! Another boundary from the skipper. The captain is giving Australia a flying start. Four! Wade gets Australia off to a good start with a boundary of the second delivery. And play is set to get underway. Matthew Wade and D'arcy Short walk in. Deepak Chahar in with the new ball A couple of changes in both sides. Regular skipper Aaron Finch will be missing as Langer reveals he is out of the side with a small tear in his flute. Josh Hazlewood is also being rested as his back is sore. Meanwhile Manish Pandey has an elbow niggle and Shami is being rested. Toss: Wade loses his first toss as a skipper. Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bowl first first. A win here will see India wrap up the T20I series. After winning the first T20 International in Canberra, the action returns to Sydney tonight. Matthew Wade is going to lead the hosts tonight