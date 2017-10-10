India Vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Hosts witness another batting collapse; visitors in full control

Guwahati, Oct 10: Australia skipper David Warner won the toss and invited his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli to bat first in the second Twenty20 international here on Tuesday (October 10).

On a pitch where batting second is good the Australian skipper made the decision to chase on a pitch which could spring up a surprise.

David Warner said after winning the toss,"We will bowl first. Looks a good wicket, maybe a little bit soft underneath. Stoinis is playing in place of Christian. Rest of the team is same."

"The pitch looks good to play on, the only thing was the dew factor. We need to make sure we put up good runs on the board. We need to keep the winning momentum going. We don't want to be complacent. The stadium is beautiful. It's a packed house"," said Virat Kohli after losing the toss.

All eyes will be on Aussie quick Nathan Coulter-Nile as they come out to bowl.

India would be hoping to win the match at the ACA-Barsapara Stadium, making its international debut, and clinch the series. Australia, on the other hand, would be eyeing to beat India and level the series so that they play the decider at Hyderabad.

The India-Australia limited-overs series so far has been a one-sided a contest as Virat Kohli and Co. effortlessly grabbed the ODI rubber 4-1.

Extending the domination in the three-match T20I series, India routed Australia by nine wickets in the rain-hit opening match two days back in Ranchi to take a 1-0 lead. Their T20I rivalry is lopsided as India have won 10 and lost four out of the 14 matches played.

There may be some surprises from the pitch which will be hosting its first international match. The ACA-Barsapara Stadium made headlines in the last Ranji season when Hyderabad bowled out Himachal Pradesh for 36, the fourth-lowest total in the Ranji Trophy since 2000.

Match Facts:

Virat Kohli (1,852) is just 38 runs shy of eclipsing Tillakaratne Dilshan (1,889) as the second-most prolific run scorer in T20I history; only Brendon McCullum (2,140) has scored more than either of them.

MS Dhoni is making his 80th T20I appearance in this match; he'll become only the 5th player to make that many (Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal and Dilshan).

India's victory in the 1st T20I of this series was their 50th ever win in this format; only Afghanistan have a better win rate (64%) than India (61%).

Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is hosting an international cricket match for the first time; India have claimed three T20I wins in succession at home coming into this fixture.

India have won the last seven T20Is between these teams, last losing to Australia in September 2012 at Colombo.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner(c), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine(wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.