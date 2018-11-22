India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Preview, where to watch, timing, squads and more

1. Team talk: India

The Indian batting line-up could see some rejigging in light of KL Rahul's patchy form. Since scoring 101 not out in the first T20I against England at Manchester, Rahul hasn't been able to cross the 30-run mark in next six matches. The team management has persisted with him at number three, benched Manish Pandey and the skipper demoting himself to number four. Consistency is need of the hour from Rahul, especially considering that he is also set to be a part of India's top-order in the ensuing Test series.

2. India's bowling combo

The team management could also be tempted to have a look at the bowling attack. On a grassy surface, Krunal Pandya was plundered for 55 runs in his four wicketless overs and was hit for as many as half a dozen sixes. If the MCG is also of Gabba's nature, Kohli might be tempted to bring in leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who boasts of a brilliant wicket-taking record in T20Is.

3. Team talk: Australia

The ploy to introduce Adam Zampa as the lone spinner worked wonders for Australia and with an intense fielding effort, Australia were able to make a winning difference. Things seem very different in the hosts' camp all of a sudden, when they were simply considered second best to the Men in Blue across all departments less than 48 hours ago.

4. Telecast

The match will be aired live on Sony Sports Networks from 1.20 pm IST and it will also be streamed live on Sony LIV. And those are on their feet can catch the action through MyKhel live blog.

5. Squads

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.