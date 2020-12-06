Cricket
India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Toss report and playing XI details

India skipper Virat Kohli opts to bowl first in 2nd T20I (Image Courtesy: BCCI Twitter)
Sydney, December 6: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field against Australia in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Sunday (December 6).

India are already 1-0 up in the T20I series and the Men in Blue will be looking to carry forward the momentum to seal the series.

As for the team news, for India, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shreyas Iyer come into the team in place of Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Manish Pandey, while Matthew Wade is captaining Australia as Aaron Finch is excluded due to an injury. Also, Pandey has pain in his left elbow and he misses out.

Earlier in the day, Cricket Australia confirmed that pacer Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the Australia T20I squad on compassionate grounds and will miss the remaining two games.

Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, and Andrew Tye have also replaced Finch, Josh Hazlewood, and Starc respectively.

Here is the playing XI for India vs Australia, 2nd T20I:

Australia: D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper/captain), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

India: KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Story first published: Sunday, December 6, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
