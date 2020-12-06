India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Toss report and playing XI details

India are already 1-0 up in the T20I series and the Men in Blue will be looking to carry forward the momentum to seal the series.

As for the team news, for India, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shreyas Iyer come into the team in place of Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Manish Pandey, while Matthew Wade is captaining Australia as Aaron Finch is excluded due to an injury. Also, Pandey has pain in his left elbow and he misses out.

Earlier in the day, Cricket Australia confirmed that pacer Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the Australia T20I squad on compassionate grounds and will miss the remaining two games.

Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, and Andrew Tye have also replaced Finch, Josh Hazlewood, and Starc respectively.

Captain @imVkohli has won the toss in the 2nd T20I and #TeamIndia are bowling first. pic.twitter.com/ajsRMPl5eb — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2020

Here is the playing XI for India vs Australia, 2nd T20I:

Australia: D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper/captain), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

India: KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal