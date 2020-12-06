India Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli puts down a sitter but dismisses dangerous Matthew Wade run out

The story didn't change on Sunday (December 6) during the third Twenty20 International between the two teams. Although the result didn't affect Team India because the batsman was dismissed run out on the same delivery.

Australia's stand-in captain Matthew Wade was going all guns blazing and slammed a quick-fire fifty after Virat Kohli invited the hosts to bat first. Left-handed Wade gave the Aussies a perfect start with his knock of 25-ball 50. The opening stand of 47 runs between Wade and D'Arcy Short (9) already proved costly for the tourists and the former looked dangerous.

1

48438

On the final ball of the eighth over, spinner Washington Sundar bowled a quicker ball back of a length outside off stump and Wade got a leading edge which went in the air uncontrolled towards cover. An alert Kohli jumped backwards but dropped a sitter but was quick to acknowledge that Wade was halfway down. The Indian skipper threw it to the striker end stumps and wicketkeeper KL Rahul dislodged the bails. Wade walked back for 58 off 32 balls and Indians got their first wicket of the match.

India might have got the much-needed breakthrough but Kohli putting down a regulation catch was shocking to even Wade - who started walking back towards the dugout after ball travelled towards the Indian skipper. But having realised it was put down the batsman turned to make it to the crease but he was very late to react.

The Matthew Wade run out chaos - Wade thought he's definitely out because he chipped to Virat Kohli, Kohli dropped the catch, Wade didn't look at the catch and gave now, Kohli after dropping throws to KL Rahul and it well too late for Wade to reach. pic.twitter.com/s8IyjmvVCb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 6, 2020

Later, Shreyas Iyer also failed to take a catch of Glenn Maxwell near the boundary ropes. Iyer had earlier picked up a brilliant catch of Short in the deep off T Natarajan.