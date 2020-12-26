India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2: Siraj, Ashwin remove Green, Paine in quick succession; Aussies seven down

Travis Head (38) and Marnus Labuschagne (48) started accumulating runs quickly for the Aussies in the second session as they added 53 runs in the first hour of the second session. The duo was looking in fine touch as Australia crossed the three-figure mark but Bumrah then came back strongly to give the hosts their fourth blow in Travis Head.

Head got a thick edge off that away going delivery from Bumrah and an alert Ajinkya Rahane took a sharp catch at gully. Head scored 38 before getting dismissed.

Labuschagne - who was looking settled and composed - made a mistake of flicking Siraj towards leg but found debutant Shubman Gill at leg gully. The right-handed batsman was looking to complete yet another fifty but he was dismissed in a fashion his teammate Steve Smith often gets out. At tea break, Australia were 136/5 with Cameron Green and captain Tim Paine present into the middle.

Earlier in the day, India dominated the morning session of the Boxing Day Test against Australia as they dismissed three Australian batsmen after the hosts elected to bat first.

After losing the toss, India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane had plenty of positives from the first session of the match. Australia lost the wickets of Joe Burns (0), Matthew Wade (30) and Steve Smith (0) early on before Marnus Labuschagne (26*) and Travis Head (0*) prevented any further damage.

R Ashwin (2/17) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/7) were the wicket-takers for India and ensured the tourists dominate the first session of the iconic match. India rang in four changes to their playing 11 for the second Test. India are trying to level the series after suffering an eight-wicket defeat in the Day-Night Test at Adelaide.