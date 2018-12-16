India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3: Aussies nose ahead amid Virat Kohli hundred and fiery pacers

1. Virat Kohli hundred

Kohli has already made hundreds in South Africa and England and completed the set with a sublime hundred at Perth - the first Asian batsman to score a Test hundred in all those above mentioned nations in a calendar year. And it has been an immaculate innings. Kohli was just adamant that he will not give his wicket away. At one point, the Australians seemed to have resigned to the fact that it was impossible to dislodge Kohli and it mirrored in their tactics too. They were happy to give singles to Kohli and focus on the batsman at the other end. A punched four down the ground off Mitchell Starc brought his 25th Test hundred and along with it a host of records too - the most notable being the fastest batsman to reach the landmark (127 innings) after Don Bradman (68 innings). It required a rather acrimonious moment to get rid of Kohli. The Indian skipper edged Pat Cummins to slip and Peter Handscomb took a tumbling catch. The on-field umpire gave soft signal of Kohli being out, a decision which was confirmed by TV umpire after a long deliberation. Kohli was not satisfied by any stretch of imagination and it also gave ample fodder for social media to debate over the veracity of the decision.

2. Lyon's fifer

The wicket of Kohli sparked a mini-collapse as India lost last five wickets for 32 runs and off-spinner Lyon picked up four of them to end up with a five-wicket haul. Thus Lyon joined Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan as the only bowler to have seven five-for against India in Tests. He was mightily impressive with his relentlessness and variations. Rishabh Pant was India's biggest of getting closer to Australia's total after Kohli's dismissal but Lyon cleverly exploited the aggressive mindset of the wicketkeeper batsman - an off-break pitched wide of off-stump ended Pant's stay and gave Australia a 43-run lead.

3. Indian pacers go overdrive

Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma were just brutal. They hit the bodies of Aussie batsmen quite regularly. Bumrah pinged Marcus Harris flush on the badge on his helmet and Shami took Aaron Finch out of action for the day when he rapped him on the finger. Finch had to visit hospital for scans and it has been told that Finch can take the field tomorrow as there was no fracture on his finger. Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine, the not out batsmen, too copped their own share of blows as the Indian pace bowlers used short-pitched balls to telling effect and had luck been their ally they could have plucked more wickets. The dismissal of Handscomb and Travis Head illustrated the brain behind the brawn. Ishant exploited Handscomb's faulty foot work to trap him leg before while Shami dismissed Head luring him into a cut wide outside off-stump after bowling a series of deliveries that cramped him for room. Head's relief shot ended in the hands of Ishant at third man.

4. What to expect on Monday

Australia are already ahead by 175 runs and India cannot afford to let them go ahead anymore. They will require to take quick wickets and limit the target to manageable proportions on a pitch that is highly unpredictable. Australia would be looking to set the target somewhere near 280-300 and then put pressure on Indian batsmen whose chase history is murky to say the least.