India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4, Live Update: India look to wrap up Aussies quickly

Perth, December 17: India will be eager to wrap up Australia's second innings at the earliest as the home side has already garnered an overall lead of 175 after reaching 132 for four at close on Day 3. India will have to ensure that they will not chase a massive target considering the chase history is not in favour of Virat Kohli and his band.

Skipper Virat Kohli had made an excellent hundred and Indian pacers bowled a brute spell that saw two Australian batsmen getting hit on a quickened up Perth pitch. But at the end of Sunday, Australia walked away with a substantial 175 runs lead with six wickets remaining and they will enter the Da 4 as the side standing ahead. So what Day 4 has in store for us? Here's MyKhel's Live update of the proceedings.

Australia all out for 243 and lead by 286 runs. India need 287 runs to win. Bumrah castled Starc to end the Australian innings Nice little partnership for Australia by Starc and Hazlewood for the 10th wicket. They have added 25 runs so far. Invaluable these runs could be! Lyon might be frazzled by that hit on his helmet. The very next ball he carves to covers for a simple catch to Vihari off Shami. Aus have lost 9 wickets but they are ahead by 251 runs. Now, Shami pings Lyon behind the helmet. The Physio is at ground but he should be fine after that now customary concussion test Australia lead touches 250 as they inch to 207/8. Lyon cracked Shami for a four overs. That Cummins wicket (8th) will keep the Aussie pacers interested. It stayed so low - just above ankle. Aus are just past 200 -- 203/8 and lead by 246 runs Wicket No 7: Usman Khwaja could not play well a short one from Shami and Pant takes an easy catch. Australia are 198/7 and lead by 241 runs. Aus have lost 3 wickets for 8 runs Shami takes two wickets in two balls. Paine fell to a brute short ball that was taken by Kohli and in the next ball Finch fell to a pull down the leg side. Aus are 192/6 and lead by 235 runs Post lunch session begins. And India need wickets. And new ball is due in two overs. Australia end first sessions at 190/4 for a lead of 233 runs. Aus added 58 runs with only three fours but importantly they did not lose a wicket Paine and Kohli exchanged a few words and umpire Chris Gaffney interferes and say "play the game, you are the captains." 50 partnership between Tim Paine and Usman Khawaja for the 5th wicket Khwaja made a patient fifty and along with it dragged Australia's lead past 200 Australia have gone past 150 and the lead swells to 195. India need a breakthrough and now The play reach 30 minutes mark. And so far a serene day as the pace is yet to pick up. Welcome to Day 4 Live coverage of MyKhel. Quick reminder: Australia are 132 for four in their second innings and lead by 175 runs. Finch, who suffered a blow on his finger yesterday, can bat as he was cleared of any serious damage. So, Aussies have six wickets remaining and India would like to pluck them at the earliest. Keep your fingers crossed.