India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja takes a stunning catch to dismiss Matthew Wade at MCG

In the series opener - which Jadeja missed due to injury - the Indians were lackadaisical with catching but seemed brilliant in the second Test. The difference could be attributed to Jadeja's entry into the side and his stunning catch, perhaps, lifted the morale of the rest of the fielder.

Jadeja took a splendid catch to dismiss Australia opener Matthew Wade for 30 off Ravichandran Ashwin's delivery. Wade - who was looking in an attacking mode - slog-swept Ashwin but was never in control of that shot which travelled towards the mid-wicket.

Jadeja - who is one of the best fielders in the world - covered the distance running towards the ball and pouched the ball comfortably. What made the catch look spectacular was the fact that another fielder Shubman Gill was also running towards the ball and almost collided with Jadeja, but an alert Jadeja kept his eyes on the ball and didn't get distracted by his teammate.

There have been instances when the fielders have put down such catches due to the lapse in concentration the moment before catching the ball but Jadeja isn't anyone.

It was the second wicket of the day for the Indians and Ashwin's first of the match.

Earlier in the day, Australia skipper Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Australia didn't have the kind of start they were looking for as opener Joe Burns was dismissed for a duck by Jasprit Bumrah. Australia's scorecard read 4 when Burns was sent back.