India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Umesh Yadav taken for scans after complaining of pain in his calf while bowling

Umesh, 33, seemed to have injured his knee while bowling his fourth over and the Australian second innings' eight, having dismissed opener Joe Burns with a peach of delivery in only his second over. In the middle of a fine spell, the bowler seemed to be in pain and called for attention immediately, after which he limped back to the dressing room.

Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj completed the eighth over. India are already missing the services of seasoned pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma and the latest injury could only add to the visiting team's woes in the four-match Test series.

Later the BCCI came up with an update on the pacer's injury saying, "Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over and was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now."

With updates awaited on Umesh's injury, India's decision to play five bowlers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground might help their cause. Having bowled out Australia for 195 in their first innings, India played almost the entire morning session on day three of the second Test but were all out for 326 in 115.1 overs and took a lead of 131 against Australia.

India's overnight batting pair of skipper Ajinkya Rahane (104*) and Ravindra Jadeja (40*) and the duo couldn't add many runs to their total. Rahane had only added 8 more runs to his total when a mix-up with his partner Jadeja cost him his wicket and got run out.

Rahane departed for 112 and then Jadeja went on to slam his fifty. Jadeja too didn't last long at the crease as he was dismissed by Michell Starc for 57 as Pat Cummins took the left-handed batsmen's wicket. India trail the series 0-1 after their loss in the opener in Adelaide.