India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: Finch-Khawaja bring up back-to-back fifty partnerships

Ranchi, March 8: Win would be on the minds of both the camps as India take on Australia in the third one-day international at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium in Ranchi on Friday (March 8).

Having taken a 2-nil lead in the series, Team India would be hoping to win the third match to take an unassailable lead in the series. While Australia must be aiming to register a win in Ranchi to keep the series alive.

The stadium is going to be jam-packed as it is being held at the home ground of veteran India cricketer MS Dhoni. There is a belief that this could very well be the last international match for Dhoni at his home ground.

Meanwhile, Australia have been forced to make a change for the must-win Ranchi ODI, with paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile on his way back to Perth for the birth of his second child.

Coulter-Nile was set to leave after today's match but departed Ranchi last night after a message from home called for his immediate return.

Here are the live updates from the 3rd ODI:

Auto Refresh Feeds 50! Another solid opening stand between Finch and Khawaja. Australians are 52/0 after the first powerplay. This has been another fine partnership for the Aussies. Four! Kuldeep Yadav has been introduced into the attack by skipper Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch welcomes the chinaman with a boundary. Dropped! Shikhar Dhawan puts down a sitter at point and Usman Khawaja gets a breather. Captain Virat Kohli wasn't happy with his teammate's effort as it should have been taken. Khawaja got a boundary as well after getting a reprieve. Australia 34/0 after 7 overs. Ravindra Jadeja has been brought into the attack in the 7th over as Shami walks off the field to get some treatment in his foot. A boundary to end the over! Australia are 25/0 after 6 overs. Khawaja and Finch are striking the ball well. BCCI wishes all the women on Women's Day! The BCCI wishes all the women a very happy #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/4qkEkTDZCu — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019 Review Lost! India went upstairs to review LBW appeal against Finch off Bumrah. The ball tracking showed the ball was missing wickets. DRS lost in the second over itself. Australia - 14/0 after 2. After first over, Australia are 6/0. Finch and Khawaja were in fine touch in the previous game and must be looking to continue from where they left. Bumrah starts with the second new ball. Teams are into the middle. Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja open innings for Australia. Mohammed Shami starts with the new ball. Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam ZampaAustralia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah. Team India are going to sport a special cap. The caps were distributed by Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni. The Men In Blue have also decided to pay the match fees to the Pulwama Martyrs. #TeamIndia will be sporting camouflage caps today as mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces



And to encourage countrymen to donate to the National Defence Fund for taking care of the education of the dependents of the martyrs #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/fvFxHG20vi — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019