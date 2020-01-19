India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan leaves field after hurting shoulder at M Chinnaswamy

Dhawan, who was a doubtful starter with a rib injury, dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his left shoulder in the fifth over.

The 34-year-old had not taken the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday (January 17) after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting.

The series is levelled at 1-1.