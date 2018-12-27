India Vs Australia, 3rd Test: Day 2 Live Updates: Pujara brings up 17th Test ton, India grind hosts

Melbourne, December 27: Australia bowlers would be searching for those early breakthroughs on day two the Boxing Day Test to stage a comeback into the game against India here on Thursday (December 27).

India, on the other hand, would be hoping their overnight batting pair of in-form Cheteshwar Pujara (68*) and skipper Virat Kohli (47*) continue from where they left last evening.

India (215-2) had a memorable outing on the flat MCG pitch which was full of uneven bounce as debutant Mayank Agarwal slammed a brilliant half-century in his debut innings after the visitors decided to open the innings with a new pair of Mayank and Hanuma Vihari. It was a grinding hard opening day and as they say that the second day is the best to bat on, the Indians would be fancying their chances of capitalising upon the start they got on day one.

The Aussies must be hoping for a better show from and a bit of luck in their bowlers' favour. The initial first hour of the day's play is crucial for both the teams as the second new ball seemed to be doing a lot better than the first.

Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will have their tasks cut out to get early wickets of Kohli and Pujara on the second day. Nathan Lyon - who looked ineffective on the previous day - must be eager to make a comeback and get a few wickets on a track that will assist the spinners as the cracks will open up as the day progresses.

