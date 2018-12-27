Cricket

India Vs Australia, 3rd Test: Day 2 Live Updates: Pujara brings up 17th Test ton, India grind hosts

India Vs Australia, 3rd Test: Day 2 Live Updates: Pujara brings up 17th Test ton, India grind Aussies

Melbourne, December 27: Australia bowlers would be searching for those early breakthroughs on day two the Boxing Day Test to stage a comeback into the game against India here on Thursday (December 27).

India, on the other hand, would be hoping their overnight batting pair of in-form Cheteshwar Pujara (68*) and skipper Virat Kohli (47*) continue from where they left last evening.

India (215-2) had a memorable outing on the flat MCG pitch which was full of uneven bounce as debutant Mayank Agarwal slammed a brilliant half-century in his debut innings after the visitors decided to open the innings with a new pair of Mayank and Hanuma Vihari. It was a grinding hard opening day and as they say that the second day is the best to bat on, the Indians would be fancying their chances of capitalising upon the start they got on day one.

The Aussies must be hoping for a better show from and a bit of luck in their bowlers' favour. The initial first hour of the day's play is crucial for both the teams as the second new ball seemed to be doing a lot better than the first.

Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will have their tasks cut out to get early wickets of Kohli and Pujara on the second day. Nathan Lyon - who looked ineffective on the previous day - must be eager to make a comeback and get a few wickets on a track that will assist the spinners as the cracks will open up as the day progresses.

Here are the live updates from the match on Day 2:

07:05 am

That's Lunch! India 277/2 after 117 overs. Pujara (103* off 293) gets to his century and Kohli (69* off 182 balls) walk back towards the dressing room after a dominating session

07:01 am

Pujara gets to his slowest Test century as he took 280 deliveries to get to his 100. 248 vs Eng, Mumbai WS, 2012 246 vs SL, Nagpur, 2017 231 vs Aus, Adelaide, 2018

06:58 am

Just one more over before lunch break India are 274/2 after 116 overs. Kohli - 68* and Pujara - 102* are still present into the middle.

06:54 am

Michael Clarke hails Pujara!

06:51 am

That Moment from Pujara!

06:50 am

CENTURY!!! Cheteshwar 'Dependable' Pujara slams his 17th Test ton and second in the series. The Saurashtra batsman gets to his ton off 283 deliveries.

06:35 am

India - 262/2 after 110 overs. Mitchell Marsh has been introduced into the attack for the first time in the day.

06:32 am

2000 Test runs for Pujara outside India.

06:17 am

250 up for India as Pujara gets three off Lyon.

06:12 am

Signs of turn for Lyon. Aussie skipper Tim Paine has brought forward short leg and silly point to put some pressure on Pujara who's inching closer towards another century.

06:04 am

Drinks break! The Indian batters have negotiated well in the first hour's play. Aussie bowlers had a couple of moments but luck has favoured the Indians so far. India - 246/2 after 103 overs.

05:57 am

Watch how Hazlewood got an edge off Kohli, but couldn't get a wicket, though.

05:52 am

Nathan Lyon has been brought into the attack for the first time in the day.

05:30 am

95 overs have been bowled and India have reached 235/2. The partnership of 112 off 242 deliveries between Kohli and Pujara so far.

05:21 am

3 consecutive 50+ scores for Kohli on Boxing Day Test.

05:18 am

Best year for Kohli in terms of fifty!

05:08 am

100-run partnership between Kohli and Pujara.

05:07 am

First runs of the day for Virat Kohli and he gets to his 25th half-century in the first over of the day itself. the Indian captain has posted 10 50+ totals in this year.

05:04 am

Hello and welcome to the live updates on Day 2. Cheteshwar Pujara (68*) has taken the strike for the morning session while Pat Cummins (the in-form bowler) starts on Thursday.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 4:59 [IST]
    Read in Kannada: 3ನೇ ಟೆಸ್ಟ್ : ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ಅರ್ಧಶತಕ, ಉತ್ತಮ ಮೊತ್ತದತ್ತ ಭಾರತ

