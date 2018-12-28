India Vs Australia, 3rd Test: Day 3 Live Updates: Ishant, Bumrah, Ishant get rid of Aussie top three

Melbourne, December 28: India bowlers would be looking to test the patience and skills of the Australian batsman on the third day of the Boxing Day Test here on Friday (December 28) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The third day's play is going to decide the fate of the game as Australian batsmen are looking to overhaul India's first innings total of 443/7 while the Indians must be aiming to get the hosts out to as low total as possible and take substantial first innings' lead on a track that is carrying an uneven bounce.

Australia were 8 without loss after playing six nervy overs at the end of the play on the second day. It will be interesting to see how Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah go about their business. Australia trail India by 435 runs with 10 wickets in hand.

Openers Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris posted a century-plus opening stand in the previous game at Perth in their first innings and the team would be hoping for another such performance from these two under testing conditions.

Earlier on day two, Cheteshwar Pujara slammed his second century in the ongoing series while captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma notched up fine half-centuries as India made Australia bowlers toil hard in the Melbourne heat before declaring their innings at 443/7. Batting is going to be tough but it's not impossible to score runs and the hosts would have to apply themselves to deny Indian bowlers their wickets.

Here are the live updates from Day 3: