Cricket

India Vs Australia, 3rd Test: Day 3 Live Updates: Ishant, Bumrah, Ishant get rid of Aussie top three

Melbourne, December 28: India bowlers would be looking to test the patience and skills of the Australian batsman on the third day of the Boxing Day Test here on Friday (December 28) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The third day's play is going to decide the fate of the game as Australian batsmen are looking to overhaul India's first innings total of 443/7 while the Indians must be aiming to get the hosts out to as low total as possible and take substantial first innings' lead on a track that is carrying an uneven bounce.

Australia were 8 without loss after playing six nervy overs at the end of the play on the second day. It will be interesting to see how Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah go about their business. Australia trail India by 435 runs with 10 wickets in hand.

Openers Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris posted a century-plus opening stand in the previous game at Perth in their first innings and the team would be hoping for another such performance from these two under testing conditions.

Earlier on day two, Cheteshwar Pujara slammed his second century in the ongoing series while captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma notched up fine half-centuries as India made Australia bowlers toil hard in the Melbourne heat before declaring their innings at 443/7. Batting is going to be tough but it's not impossible to score runs and the hosts would have to apply themselves to deny Indian bowlers their wickets.

Here are the live updates from Day 3:

06:18 am

Mayank is having quite an outing in the field as well.

06:16 am

Big Wicket! Ravindra Jadeja gets a wicket in his second over of the day and boy that's the all-important wicket of Usman Khawaja (21). Mayank Agarwal takes another fine catch, this time at forward short-leg. Jadeja gets his first wicket on Australian soil. Aus - 53/3

05:59 am

Time for some spin! Ravindra Jadeja has replaced Bumrah. Australia 40/2 after 17.

05:55 am

First bowling change for India of the day. Mohammed Shami has been introduced in over no. 17.

05:49 am

Breakdown of Harris' innings!

05:48 am

Poor shot selection from Harris after getting a boundary on the previous delivery off Bumrah.

05:46 am

Wicket! Both the openers gone! Jasprit Bumrah gets rid of composed looking Marcus Harris (22) with a short-pitched bouncer. Harris couldn't control himself from pulling the bowler and pays the price by getting caught at fine leg area by Ishant Sharma. Australia - 36/2.

05:30 am

Wicket! Ishant draws first blood as he gets rid of Aaron Finch for 8. Mayank Agarwal takes a stunning catch at short mid-wicket. Agarwal hasn't done anything wrong in this match. Brilliant captaincy by Kohli to position a fielder there and it pays off. Aus - 24/1

05:14 am

After 8 overs, Australia are 16/0. Finch - 4* and Harris - 11*.

05:07 am

The conditions are overcast at The G at the moment, no rain forecast for the day though. But there was hardly any swing available from the pitch.

05:05 am

Ishant Sharma starts day's proceedings by bowling a No Ball as he oversteps. He's got to be careful with that.

05:00 am

Hello and welcome to the day three of the Boxing Day Test. It is going to be an exciting third day of a moving day for it could also be a series defining day. The teams are walking into the middle to start the proceedings of the day.

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 4:51 [IST]
