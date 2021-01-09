India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Josh Hazlewood produces spectacular piece of fielding to run out Hanuma Vihari

Sydney, Jan 9: Josh Hazlewood produced a spectacular piece of fielding to run out Hanuma Vihari on day three of the third Test against India at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday (January 9).
The Australia paceman delivered some magic to run out Vihari for four when the Indian middle-order batsman was trying to steal a quick single off Nathan Lyon.
Vihari played the shot towards mid-off and called his batting partner Cheteshwar Pujara for a quick single but an alert Hazlewood scrambled to his right at mid-off before quickly unleashing a throw while diving, the direct hit catching Vihari well short of his ground. That left India gasping at 142-4 in response to Australia's first-innings 338.
Vihari was the second wicket India lost in the morning session of the day's play after captain Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for 22. Rahane - who resumed batting from 5* on day 3 - could add 17 more runs to his overnight score - was the first wicket India lost. Rahane was dismissed by Pat Cummins.
Earlier on Friday (January 8), Hazlewood showed how good a fielder he is of his own bowling when he took a brilliant return catch to get rid of India opener Rohit Sharma for 26. Rohit failed to time the ball properly and played straight towards the right-arm pacer who didn't make any mistake to hold on to it and gave India their first breakthrough when the scoreboard read 70.
