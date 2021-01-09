India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Josh Hazlewood produces spectacular piece of fielding to run out Hanuma Vihari

The Australia paceman delivered some magic to run out Vihari for four when the Indian middle-order batsman was trying to steal a quick single off Nathan Lyon.

Vihari played the shot towards mid-off and called his batting partner Cheteshwar Pujara for a quick single but an alert Hazlewood scrambled to his right at mid-off before quickly unleashing a throw while diving, the direct hit catching Vihari well short of his ground. That left India gasping at 142-4 in response to Australia's first-innings 338.

Vihari was the second wicket India lost in the morning session of the day's play after captain Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for 22. Rahane - who resumed batting from 5* on day 3 - could add 17 more runs to his overnight score - was the first wicket India lost. Rahane was dismissed by Pat Cummins.

Earlier on Friday (January 8), Hazlewood showed how good a fielder he is of his own bowling when he took a brilliant return catch to get rid of India opener Rohit Sharma for 26. Rohit failed to time the ball properly and played straight towards the right-arm pacer who didn't make any mistake to hold on to it and gave India their first breakthrough when the scoreboard read 70.