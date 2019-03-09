India vs Australia, 4th ODI, Preview: Where to watch, timing, probable XI

1. Team News - India

India will have to make a couple of changes to their line-up for this match. Primarily because MS Dhoni will be rested for the remaining two ODIs. That means Rishabh Pant will walk into the side and will be keeping wickets. Another change may come in the shape of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is likely to replace Mohammed Shami. Shami had suffered a blow on his shin at Ranchi, though he completed his quota of 10 overs. However, the team management would not want to take any risk with him. And Shikhar Dhawan, who has been struggling for his range in this series, might just get replaced by KL Rahul. Otherwise, there would not be much chopping in a match which India would like to win and seal the series. They would certainly not want a shootout in the final ODI.

2. Team News - Australia

The Aussies showed spunk at Ranchi which was absent in the first two ODIs. First, their batsmen, led by skipper Aaron Finch and centurion Usman Khawaja, put on board a challenging total, in excess of 300. However, there was a bit of stuttering after the dismissal of Khawaja, a period when they lost a flurry of wickets and at one stage they were in danger of settling for a well below par total. But once they managed to erect a fighting total, Australian bowlers too rose to the occasion and kept India on a tight leash despite the 41st ODI hundred of Virat Kohli.

3. Probable XI

India: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. KL Rahul, 3. Virat Kohli, 4. Ambati Rayudu, 5. Rishabh Pant, 6. Kedar Jadhav, 7. Vijay Shankar, 8. Ravindra Jadeja, 9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10. Kuldeep Yadav, 11. Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D'Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.

4. When and where to watch

The match will be aired live from 1:30 PM IST on Star Sports Networks and will be streamed live on HotStar. You can also follow the live updates on Mykhel.