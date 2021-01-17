India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3: Sundar-Thakur hit maiden fifties, forge century stand as tourists post 336

Thakur (67) and Sundar (62) stole the show with their match-defining partnership and frustrated the Australian bowling attack. Batting in his maiden Test, Sundar impressed all with his batting performance as he notched up his maiden fifty. The talented all-rounder from Tamil Nadu - who was included in the side for his batting exploits - justified the team management's decision to include him in the playing eleven.

Thakur - who is also playing only his second Test - also contributed with the bat and ensured the tourists put decent runs on the board. Bot Thakur and Sundar walked into the middle when their team found itself in deep trouble but it was their grit and determination that helped India cross the 300-run mark, which looked a distant dream when Mayank Agarwal (38) and Rishabh Pant (23) were dismissed in quick succession early in the second session.

Adelaide 2003 : India conceded a lead of 33. Today in Brisbane India concede 33 , when at one stage it looked like they may end up conceding 133.

Great effort considering that Australia’s 4 bowlers had more than 1000 Test wickets to India’s 5 bowlers having 11. Shandar Zabardast — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2021

Thakur and Sundar's stand of 123 is the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at the Gabba. The cricketing fraternity took notice of their fabulous knocks and lauded the young cricketers for showing belief in their technique and skills.

India's regular captain Virat Kohli too was impressed with their performance and tweeted, "Outstanding application and belief by @Sundarwashi5 and @imShard. This is what test cricket is all about. Washy top composure on debut and tula parat maanla re Thakur!"

Josh Hazlewood starred with the ball for the Aussies as he returned with impressive figures of 5 for 57. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins took two wickets each. Nathan Lyon - who is playing his 100th Test - picked up a wicket.

Earlier in the day, India lost the big wicket of skipper Ajinkya Rahane to a poor shot just before lunch as they reached 161 for four on the third day of the series-deciding match.

Congrats @Sundarwashi5 & @imShard on ur maiden Test 50’s. Loved the fight, technique and will power you both exhibited. Also a good example for young bowlers to work on their batting as you never know when your contribution with the bat will help the team. #AUSvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 17, 2021

At the lunch break, the visitors trailed Australia's first-innings total of 369 by 208 runs with Mayank Agarwal (38) and Rishabh Pant (4) batting in the middle. This was after Mitchell Starc induced a thick edge off Rahane for Matthew Wade to complete a comfortable catch in the slip cordon after the India captain had got away with similar shots twice in the first hour of play.

The visitors started with their overnight pair of Rahane (37) and Cheteshwar Pujara (25) adding 43 runs before the latter fell to a nearly unplayable delivery by Josh Hazlewood in only his second over of the day.