India Vs Australia, 4th Test: Day 3 Live Updates: Indian bowlers look for early wickets

Sydney, Jan 5: Team India would be looking to capitulate the Australian innings on Day 3 to increase their chances of winning the fourth and final Test here on Saturday (January 5).

Earlier on Friday, India charged towards their first series victory in Australia after Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant inspired a complete day of dominance as the tourists reached 622 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Sydney Test: Day 2 Highlights

Having already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India moved a step closer to a series victory thanks to Pujara's masterclass of 193 and Pant's unbeaten 159 at the SCG on day two of the fourth match.

Australia toiled fruitlessly in the Sydney heat and were completely outplayed by India, who declared on 622-7 after a 204-run partnership between Pant and Ravindra Jadeja (81) was ended in the final session.

Having fielded for almost two full days, Australia navigated a tricky 10-over spell late in the day via Marcus Harris (19 not out) and Usman Khawaja (5 not out) to reach 24-0 at stumps, still trailing by 598 runs, albeit fortuitously after Khawaja was dropped by Pant.

Both Harris and Khawaja would be looking to put a display of their batting skills on a surface, conducive of batting.

Here are the live updates from Day 3:

Kuldeep Yadav has also been brought into the attack. 50! Marcus Harris hits a glorious drive on the off-side and brings up the 50 for Australia. Good start for the hosts on a decent batting surface. They are looking to attack Jadeja as the spinner has hardly found any spin so far. Australia 57/0 after 17 overs. Team India supports the noble cause on Jane McGrath Day. So touching to see the #indiancricketteam being not just amazing on field, but also off. Fantastic supporters 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#pinktest #AUSvIND #cricketaustralia pic.twitter.com/iku3p4wN2g — McGrath Foundation (@McGrathFdn) January 4, 2019 After just four overs from pacers, skipper Kohli has introduced spinner Ravindra Jadeja and he had almost got Khawaja had it carried it to the hands of KL Rahul. A superb effort at mid-on from Rahul. Mohammed Shami bowls the second over and concedes just two from it. Australia - 29/0. Jasprit Bumrah starts the proceedings with the ball as Marcus Harris takes strike. Harris gets three runs on the first delivery of the day. Bumrah has completed his 1st year in Test cricket today. It was a year ago in South Africa when he made his Test debut in 2018 and what a sensational first year it has been for him? The batsmen are ready, so are we. Australia needs 399 more runs on day three... and that's just to avoid the follow on!



Can they do it?



📺 Watch LIVE on Fox Cricket & 📰 join our match centre: https://t.co/PCdhco0cuw #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jQ4nwPpJgs — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 4, 2019 Hello and welcome to the live updates on Day 3. The surface is still very good for batting and the Australian batsmen should look to make most of it and tire the Indian bowlers.