IND Vs AUS, 4th Test Day 5, Live Updates: Rain delays start of play; India set to create history

Sydney, Jan 7: The rain has delayed the start of the play on day five of the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia here on Monday (January 7) even as Virat Kohli and his boys are set to create history in Sydney despite another frustrating day due to bad weather conditions.
India need all 10 Australian wickets to win this match by an innings and wrap up the series 3-1, to become the first Indian team to clinch a Test series on the Australian soil.
Day 4: Highlights | As it happened
Even a draw today, which looks highly likely due to bad weather conditions, isn't going to hamper the result of the series from India's grip for they have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India have an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series.
Only 27.3 overs were bowled as rain and bad light led to a late start and early finish at the SCG. But it was enough time for India - who have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy - to bowl Australia out for 300 in their first innings and enforce the follow-on.
The hosts got to 6-0 before an early tea was taken due to bad light, and the play was abandoned for the day without a ball being bowled in the final session. They still trail India by 316 and the visitors would be feeling these are just enough to wrap up the Australian innings.
Here are the live updates from the match:
People are getting frustrated at SCG!
We're all sitting around at the SCG doing nothing and I have no idea why. I can even see the Sydney CBD from here. What's the problem? #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/gxRObjvtnj— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) January 7, 2019
Rain has brought respite for Australia!
This is the longest Australia has gone without losing a wicket for the series.— Greg Baum (@GregBaum) January 7, 2019
A corner has been turned.#AUSvsIND
English weather in Sydney?
Annoying...rain is neither getting intense nor going away. English weather in Australia. #AusvInd #7cricket— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 7, 2019
Here's a look at Rishabh Pant's performance in this series: 25, 28, 36, 30, 39, 33 & 159*. Total - 350 in 7 innings + 20 catches + witty chirps from behind the stumps caught on the mic.
The drizzle is settling down!
Exasperating. Looks like it is settling in. https://t.co/8riMedhK52— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 6, 2019
Heroes of the match for Team India in Sydney Test! 1 - Cheteshwar Pujara 193 2 - Rishabh Pant - 159* 3 - Ravindra Jadeja - 81, 2/73 from 32 overs 4 - Kuldeep Yadav 5/99.
CA has confirmed that Day 5 is also going to have a delayed start due to rain. Harsha Bhogle tweets the match will begin only after it has stopped raining completely.
Delayed start to day 5. Very thin drizzle but you can't start till it stops and the light gets better than the reading taken on day 3. India need the overs to make it 3-1— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 6, 2019
