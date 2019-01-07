IND Vs AUS, 4th Test Day 5, Live Updates: Rain delays start of play; India set to create history

Sydney, Jan 7: The rain has delayed the start of the play on day five of the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia here on Monday (January 7) even as Virat Kohli and his boys are set to create history in Sydney despite another frustrating day due to bad weather conditions.

India need all 10 Australian wickets to win this match by an innings and wrap up the series 3-1, to become the first Indian team to clinch a Test series on the Australian soil.

Even a draw today, which looks highly likely due to bad weather conditions, isn't going to hamper the result of the series from India's grip for they have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India have an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Only 27.3 overs were bowled as rain and bad light led to a late start and early finish at the SCG. But it was enough time for India - who have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy - to bowl Australia out for 300 in their first innings and enforce the follow-on.

The hosts got to 6-0 before an early tea was taken due to bad light, and the play was abandoned for the day without a ball being bowled in the final session. They still trail India by 316 and the visitors would be feeling these are just enough to wrap up the Australian innings.

