Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

IND Vs AUS, 4th Test Day 5, Live Updates: Rain delays start of play; India set to create history

Live Blog
By

IND Vs AUS, 4th Test Day 5, Live Updates: Rain delays start of play; India set to create history

Sydney, Jan 7: The rain has delayed the start of the play on day five of the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia here on Monday (January 7) even as Virat Kohli and his boys are set to create history in Sydney despite another frustrating day due to bad weather conditions.

India need all 10 Australian wickets to win this match by an innings and wrap up the series 3-1, to become the first Indian team to clinch a Test series on the Australian soil.

Day 4: Highlights | As it happened

Even a draw today, which looks highly likely due to bad weather conditions, isn't going to hamper the result of the series from India's grip for they have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India have an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

1
43626

Only 27.3 overs were bowled as rain and bad light led to a late start and early finish at the SCG. But it was enough time for India - who have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy - to bowl Australia out for 300 in their first innings and enforce the follow-on.

The hosts got to 6-0 before an early tea was taken due to bad light, and the play was abandoned for the day without a ball being bowled in the final session. They still trail India by 316 and the visitors would be feeling these are just enough to wrap up the Australian innings.

Here are the live updates from the match:

06:23 am

People are getting frustrated at SCG!

06:20 am

Rain has brought respite for Australia!

05:53 am

English weather in Sydney?

05:39 am

Here's a look at Rishabh Pant's performance in this series: 25, 28, 36, 30, 39, 33 & 159*. Total - 350 in 7 innings + 20 catches + witty chirps from behind the stumps caught on the mic.

05:23 am

The drizzle is settling down!

05:13 am

Heroes of the match for Team India in Sydney Test! 1 - Cheteshwar Pujara 193 2 - Rishabh Pant - 159* 3 - Ravindra Jadeja - 81, 2/73 from 32 overs 4 - Kuldeep Yadav 5/99.

04:42 am

CA has confirmed that Day 5 is also going to have a delayed start due to rain. Harsha Bhogle tweets the match will begin only after it has stopped raining completely.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: GET 1 - 2 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 4:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue