India vs Australia 4th Test: Know the highest chase in Gabba; India's highest 4th innings totals Down Under

For the record, the highest ever chase in a winning cause at the Gabba came way back in 1951 when the Aussies made 236 for 7 against West Indies. On a pitch, that is showing increasing wear, tear and uneven bounce hunting down 328 could be a tricky affair for India against the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

In the second innings, India bundled Australia for 294 and as the visitors had amassed a first innings lead of 33 runs, the overall total of them stood at 327. However, India can take solace from the fact the Gabba had in recent years saw some big totals in the 4th innings.

In 2016, Pakistan made 450 while chasing the 490-run target set by the Aussies, while England had made 360 in 2006. India's highest fourth innings total at this venue is 355 that they made during the chase of 395 as India had lost five wickets for 45 runs. But that effort came back in 1968.

But in the more recent past, India can take heart from their batting effort in the fourth innings of the Sydney Test. Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari combined to resist the Aussies bowlers for a day to earn an epic draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground last week. In that, both Ashwin and Vihari are not playing in this Test after getting sidelined because of respective injuries - Ashwin has a back niggle while Vihari is recuperating from a calf muscle tear.

India's highest 4th innings total in Australia

1. 445 (1978).

2. 355 (1968).

3. 334/5 (Draw, 2021).

4. 333 (1992)

5. 324 (1977)

6. 315 (2014)

7. 252/7 (Draw, 2015)

8. 251 (1967)

9. 233/6 (Adelaide, 2003, Won)

10. 210 (2008).

11. 201 (2012).

*India lost all other matches apart from those specified.