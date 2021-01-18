India vs Australia 4th Test: Know weather at Brisbane on Tuesday as India chase 328 for historic win

Rohit Sharma (4) and Shubman Gill (0) are at the crease. Earlier Australia were bowled out for 294 for an overall lead of 327 after pacer Mohammed Siraj took his maiden five-for in Test cricket.

So, what could be the weather in Brisbane on Tuesday (January 19)? Here's what the weathermen say.

The Brisbane weather is expected to stay on the higher side at 30 degrees with predictions are for scattered thunderstorms, indicating that some section of the play could be marred by the elements and that does not offer much promise for India's effort to make history by scoring back-to-back series win in Australia.

Fingers crossed then!

Earlier, Siraj picked his first five-wicket haul to end the hosts' second inning on 294 runs. Australia began the third session from 243/7, with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc on the field. However, India did not take much time to get the first breakthrough of the session as Siraj dismissed Starc (1), bringing Nathan Lyon out on the field. Indian bowlers kept a tight rein on the tailenders, not allowing them to cause much trouble.

Siraj picked the final wicket, removing Josh Hazlewood, and took his tally to five. Shardul Thakur picked four wickets while Washington Sundar scalped one wicket. Resuming day four at 21/0, Marcus Harris and David Warner added 68 runs to the overnight score before Shardul sent Harris back. Sundar trapped Warner in front of the stumps to reduce Australia to 91/2 and thereafter India kept chipping away at the Australian batting order, picking up regular wickets despite Steve Smith half-century.